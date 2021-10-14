If anything has to be updated in the registration form of PM Kisan, then do this work quickly in this way

The central government is going to send the next installment to the farmers’ account soon. This installment will be the tenth installment of PM Kisan Yojana, which will be sent to the account of farmers in the form of two thousand rupees. According to some reports, the 10th installment will start coming from the end of October.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, two thousand rupees are released to the farmers in their accounts every four months. Under which farmers get 6 thousand rupees annually, but to get this amount, farmers have to register first. For which some important documents are required. Once the registration is done, if there is an error or if there is any kind of update, then there may be a problem in getting it corrected. We will tell you such a trick by which you can easily improve this form sitting at home. But before that let us know when the next installment is going to be released.

Next installment will be released soon

You can do instant updates like this

First of all you have to go to the official website of PM Kisan Yojana https://pmkisan.gov.in/ link.

Here you will see many options, out of which click on the option ‘Updation of Self Registered Farmer’.

After this, a new window will open in front of you, in which you will fill the Aadhaar and captcha and click on the blue color box with ‘Search’.

Now the complete details of your form will appear in front of you.

-You can update the form by filling whatever corrections you want to make out of it.

On completion of all the process, you will get the message of updating the form through mobile SMS.

These documents are required for the application

To apply, you have to give landholding, Aadhar card, voter ID card, bank passbook, passport size photo, complete details of your farming etc. With these documents you can apply. For application, you can register online by visiting the official website of PM Kisan Yojana. Whereas if you want, you can apply in this scheme by contacting the village head and village officer.