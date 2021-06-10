If BTS’ Jungkook is the Golden Maknae, who is the Golden Hyung? – Find out





BTS is one in every of the hottest Korean pop boy band in the world. In the subsequent two days, BTS would full 8 years of their debut and ARMY is going loopy over the identical. BTS has additionally organized the FESTA 2021 to have a good time their journey in the business with them. It is all so overwhelming for the boys and the ARMY proper now. For these who are new about BTS, it consists of the septet, Kim Seokjin aka Jin, Min Yoongi aka Suga, Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope, Kim Namjoon aka RM, Park Jimin aka Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook aka Jungkook. The latter three kinds the maknae group or maknae line and the first 4 kinds the Hyung line or Hyung group. Jungkook, a person of many abilities, lead dancer and one in every of the principal vocalist of BTS is thought-about to be the golden maknae of the group. Fandoms are loopy about Jungkook and infrequently handle him as the Golden Maknae. Nevertheless, there hasn’t been a lot discuss the Golden Hyung of the group. However at any time when followers discuss the identical, they all the time consider J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok to be the Golden Hyung. Additionally Learn – BTS Festa 2021: Septet’s check to test how nicely the band members know one another will get hilarious reactions from ARMY

The Hen Noodle Soup singer is additionally named the Sunshine, Seokie, Hobbi and extra the identify a couple of of the nicknames. J-Hope has one helluva shiny smile which reminds everybody of sunshine and therefore the identify. Even their chief, RM agrees to it. J-Hope is fairly a clown and the commentator of the group however is additionally caring. He is all the time making the duties in Run BTS episodes attention-grabbing along with his quirky and kiddish character. Oh, the eye stares and people shocked expressions and that swag when he beats his members in any sport, J-Hope’s joyful character is simply lovely. Additionally Learn – BTS: A cute and humorous cat model of Butter is taking the web by storm – see reactions

Nevertheless, that doesn’t imply that Suga, RM and Jin do not lower. The three of them have wonderful abilities and tremendous wonderful personalities which have a mammoth fanbase. Additionally Learn – Not Seoul, BTS members truly belong to those cities! Know right here

