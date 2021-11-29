If Chandrashekhar comes with Akhilesh, Mayawati’s game will be spoiled, BJP is also tightening the screws of the alliance

Recently, Azadi Samaj Party President Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan met former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. After the meeting with Akhilesh Yadav, speculations are being made of an alliance between the two parties. However, Chandrashekhar Ravana has made it clear that he can form an alliance with any party to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party. At the same time, he said that till the time nothing is decided regarding the alliance, it will not be right to say anything.

Mayawati may suffer the most from a possible alliance between the Azad Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party to stop the BJP. In fact, about 22 percent of the Dalit population lives in Uttar Pradesh, these communities have direct influence in many seats of western UP. Not only this, 85 out of 403 assembly seats in UP are reserved for Dalits. The BSP has a very good support base in these seats, but in the last two elections here too, Mayawati has suffered a loss.

In such a situation, if Chandrashekhar Ravana, who comes from the Dalit community, makes an alliance with the Samajwadi Party, then the BSP can suffer a lot in these seats too. Both the leaders have a good hold over the Dalit vote bank. In the last few years, Chandrashekhar Ravana has emerged as a young face and a big Dalit leader. Therefore, a large part of the Dalit community, which was once the BSP’s own vote bank, may go towards Chandrashekhar Ravana. BSP may have to bear the loss.

At the same time, both the major parties BJP and SP are busy in increasing their clan regarding the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Both the parties are giving importance to smaller parties rather than forming alliances with big parties. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who faced a big defeat in the last assembly elections in alliance with the Congress, has clearly said this time that he will not have an alliance with big parties, but he will have an alliance with smaller parties.

In this episode, Akhilesh Yadav has made an alliance with Keshav Dev Maurya’s Mahan Dal, Dr Sanjay Singh Chauhan’s People’s Party, Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party and Omprakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party. Apart from this, there is a possibility of an alliance of SP with Jayant Chaudhary’s party RLD, Aam Aadmi Party and Azad Samaj Party.

Apart from this, the BJP, which won the last assembly elections in alliance with smaller parties like Apna Dal and SubhaSP, is also allying with smaller parties this time. However, this time the Subhaspa has left the BJP. The BJP has forged an alliance with the Bharatiya Manav Samaj Party, Musahar Andolan Manch, Shoshit Samaj Party, Manav Hit Party, Bharatiya Suheldev Janata Party, Prithviraj Janshakti Party and Bharatiya Samata Samaj Party for the upcoming assembly elections.

