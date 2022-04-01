World

if china violated LAC then russia wont come us deputy nsa daleep singh warns india ukraine crisis

1 min ago
Add Comment
by admin
if china violated LAC then russia wont come us deputy nsa daleep singh warns india ukraine crisis
Written by admin
if china violated LAC then russia wont come us deputy nsa daleep singh warns india ukraine crisis

if china violated LAC then russia wont come us deputy nsa daleep singh warns india ukraine crisis

if china violated LAC then russia wont come us deputy nsa daleep singh warns india ukraine crisis

America has warned India that India should not think that if China creates a deadlock on the LAC, then Russia will run to its help. America’s deputy NSA has said these things.

US Deputy NSA Dalip Singh was on an official visit to India on Wednesday. During this time, he made strong remarks about India-Russia relations. After holding a meeting with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in Delhi, Dalip Singh said that the US does not want any country to deal with Russia’s central banks amid sanctions.

In fact, since Russia’s attack on Ukraine, India is adopting a neutral policy in it, while Europe, including America, wants India to support Russia in sanctions and vote against Russia in the UN. All the leaders including Biden have also talked to PM Modi regarding this. Now that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has reached Delhi, he is about to meet PM Modi, where apart from the Russia-Ukraine war, trade can also be discussed, before that Dalip Singh has warned India.

Dalip Singh has been instrumental in imposing sanctions against Russia. He said- “Russia is going to be a junior partner in this relationship with China. I don’t think anyone would believe that if China once again violates the Line of Actual Control, Russia will come to India’s rescue. So this is the context in which we really want democracies around the world and in particular, the Quad to come together”.

READ Also  sri lanka crisis people protest against president Gotabaya Rajapaksa police clash many injured mob vandalized the bus

Dalip Singh further said that the US would not like to ignore the dollar-based financial system and increase trade with Russia in ruble. He further added that at present the import of Russian energy does not violate any sanctions. Because America has given exemption in this. So India can import it from Russia.


#china #violated #LAC #russia #wont #deputy #nsa #daleep #singh #warns #india #ukraine #crisis

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap XYZ filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies Filmy4wap
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare 1337x
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2
READ Also  Giannis becomes Bucks' scoring leader in OT win over Nets

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment