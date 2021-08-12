If Dimple Kapadia had refused, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ would not have been made – Farhan Akhtar Revealed And explains the reason

Multi-talented Farhan Akhtar started his film career in Bollywood with film direction. He co-produced the film Dil Chahta Hai with Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna. Another big name in the film was Dimple Kapadia.

It has been 20 years since the film Dil Chahta Hai was made, Farhan Akhtar thanked the audience in a special way for receiving so much love from the audience, which celebrates friendship. At the same time, Farhan gave a special message to every artist of his film with pictures related to the film. In such a situation, Farhan Akhtar also said about Dimple Kapadia that if Dimple Kapadia had refused to work in this film, then Dil Chahta Hai film would not have been made.

Actually, Dimple Kapadia’s role in the film was quite challenging. In Dil Chahta Hai, she played the role of a divorcee woman who is alcoholic and lives alone in the society. This character was bold, bold and inspiring.

In such a situation, now celebrating the success of this film, Farhan Akhtar while giving a special message to Dimple Kapadia said- ‘I think if you had refused, I might not have made this film. The character ‘Tara’ was written for you. And thank you very much my lucky star you said yes for this. I will always be grateful to you.’

Apart from Dimple, Farhan Akhtar also thanked Preity Zinta in a special way. In this film, Preity Zinta was seen in the role of Shalini opposite Aamir Khan. In such a situation, Farhan said that- ‘Shalini could have been you, Preity Zinta. You showed a lot of confidence in me. Thank you for making me yes to this film.’

For actress Sonali Kulkarni, who was seen in the song ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’, Farhan wrote- ‘Where is that girl, her answer is you. Thank you for working with me so well. Also thanking Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna, he said- ‘Akash, Sameer and Sid’ You put your trust in the script, love you guys.’





