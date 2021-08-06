If EPFO ​​account holders do not do this work, then there will be a loss of Rs. 7 lakh – If EPFO ​​account holders do not do this work, then there will be a loss of 7 lakh rupees

Be it a savings account, then FD, even any policy of LIC, the nominee has an important role in all of them. Or rather if it is mandatory then it will not be wrong. In case of EPF and EPS also, it is very important to have nomination so that in case of accidental death of the EPFO ​​member, the nominee can get the funds on time.

In fact, EPFO ​​members also get the facility of insurance cover under the Employee Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme. In this plan, the nominee has to pay a maximum insurance cover of Rs 7 lakh. If an EPFO ​​member is not a nominee and dies, then it becomes very difficult to claim. Let us also tell you how you can fill the nomination details online.

New service launched by EPFO: The service of e-nomination has been started by EPFO ​​to give the information given by the nominee. The benefit of this service will be given to those people whose members do not have any nominee. With this facility, you can update information like name of nominee, date of birth online.

Cars can be e-nominated through this process:Go to the EPFO ​​website and click on ‘For Employees’ in the ‘Services’ section.

After that you have to click on ‘Member UAN / Online Service’.

After that login by entering UAN and password.

After that you have to select ‘e-Nomination’ in the ‘Manage’ tab.

After that you will see ‘Provide Details’ tab on the screen and you have to click on save.

Click on ‘Yes’ to update the family declaration.

Now click on ‘Add Family Details’, after which you can also add more than one nominee.

Click on ‘Nomination Details’ to announce the amount that will come in the share of which nominee.

After entering the details, click on ‘Save EPF Nomination’.

Click on ‘e-Sign’ to generate OTP.

OTP will be sent to the mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

Submit the OTP by entering it in the specified space.





