If Gauahar Khan’s crush told Farhan Akhtar, the actress got angry, said – be ashamed

Bollywood actress Gauhar Khan is known for keeping her words open on any issue. Recently, he is again in the headlines for his statement regarding the marriage of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. On the question asked by the media about Farhan-Shibani’s marriage, Gauahar had wished her the best. Along with this, he said that Shibani and I did the reality show ‘I can do that’ together. Which was hosted by Farhan Akhtar. Gauahar had told that all the girls in the show had a crush on Farhan Akhtar.

Gauhar’s statement was run by many news channels. Due to which the actress got very upset and she lashed out at those presenting such reports on social media. Gauahar wrote in the tweet, “Shame, when there is war situation in the world, people are dying, they do not have livelihood, bloodshed and hatred is being spread. In such a situation, some channels are running false news. Shame.”

Let us tell you that Gauahar does not hold back from expressing her opinion on any wrong thing. When it comes to her self-respect or country, Gauahar has always been seen leading the way and presenting her side. Gauahar has not liked this thing said about Farhan and Gauahar. That’s why he has expressed his anger by taking the help of social media.

Let us tell you that Farhan and Shibani tied the knot on February 19. Both of them have been married among family and special friends in father Javed Akhtar’s farm house in Khandala. Their marriage remains a hot topic of Bollywood at the moment. Both are dating each other for many years. Their relationship started with the show ‘I Can Do That’. While Shibani was a contestant, Gauahar was also a part of the show along with her.