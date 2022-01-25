If I could do that Temba Bavuma Had Dreamed Of Taking South Africa Cricket Team Forward In 6th Class

This is from 2001. Cape Town’s prestigious South African College Schools (SACS) presented a ‘project’ to the students with the theme ‘Where do I see myself in the next 15 years’. He was an 11-year-old boy whose essay found a place in the school’s home magazine.

That kid was none other than Temba Bavuma, currently the captain of South Africa’s limited overs team. He wrote, ‘I see myself joining hands with Mr Mbeki (then President of South Africa) in the next 15 years, who is congratulating me on building a strong South African team.’

Bavuma, a class VI student, further wrote, ‘If I can do this, I will certainly be grateful for the support of my coaches and parents, and especially my two ‘uncles’, who will make me worthy of it.’ This essay of Bavuma was given a lot of attention by the local media then.

Many people may not have taken the words of this child growing up to adolescence seriously, but exactly 15 years after this, in 2016 when Bavuma became the first black South African to score a century in Test cricket, Mbeki had stepped down from the presidency.

But Temba Bavuma, barely 62 inches tall, not only made his prediction come true, but he also raised the stature of South Africa, which is still trying to recover from the heart-wrenching pain of the past three decades after the end of apartheid. Knowingly or unknowingly, Bavuma continues to play his key role as the first black captain of the national cricket team.

His becoming the captain of the South African cricket team is not just a symbol, but a ray of hope for a society that is trying to mingle with the society that had suppressed him for centuries. Bavuma has played as the limited overs captain of South Africa and has played only 16 ODIs so far. However, he has played 47 Test matches.

Bavuma’s calm yet solid batting played a key role in his team’s win in the Test series against India and his vibrant presence on the field as limited overs captain has given new hope. Why should it not be so?

After all he has led from the front against an Indian team adorned with top players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah. This is no trivial achievement.

Sipokaji Sokanile is a very popular media manager associated with the South African men’s team. They find Temba Bavuma to be the real leader. He has seen Bavuma not only as a player but also as a person in the dressing room. Sipokaji said, ‘Temba is the real leader. They do not expect anyone to do the work they are not in a position to do themselves.

“Temba has set high standards for the players and the team. Everyone is part of that atmosphere. We have a very good team culture which gives everyone a sense of togetherness. Langa is a suburb of Cape Town where black South Africans suffered various forms of persecution during the days of apartheid.

Langa has its own socio-political history. Bavuma raised himself in such an area under the guidance of his journalist father Vuyo and sports loving mother. The fate of Bavuma was written to shine like the sun (in the local language the sun is called Langa).

Incidentally, before Bavuma, another international cricketer Thami Solekile emerged from Langa, whose career did not last long. He was also a hockey player. He was banned for match-fixing in domestic T20 tournaments.

However, Bavuma’s recovery as a key player and leader last year also strengthened the community. Bavuma made them realize that they too can reach this point. He is aware of his social status, proof of which was his statement after the 3-0 win over India.

Bavuma had said on Sunday, ‘I don’t think it is easy (to captain the team). In this you need to manage many things. The biggest thing for me was to focus on cricket. Freedom of expression was not common in South African teams at one time. Ask Makhaya Ntini for whom work was not easy even in his best days.

Sipokaji feels that Bavuma wants to change this completely. “Temba and Dean Elgar have created a team culture that is everyone-friendly, with freedom of expression for all,” he said. In that team culture, players feel that they are part of the team.