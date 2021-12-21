If LPG Cylinder subsidy is not coming in the account then do this work sitting at home

Now once again the facility of subsidy has been started. It has also been started so that people get some relief from it when needed. If subsidy money is not coming in your account, then you need to investigate it.

The subsidy on LPG cylinder, used for domestic use, was started for the relief of the people. But due to increase in its price or corona in between, this facility was stopped. Now once again the facility of subsidy has been started. It has also been started so that people get some relief from it when needed. If subsidy money is not coming in your account, then you need to investigate it. Information will be given here that what needs to be done if the subsidy money is not coming in your account.

Subsidy may stop because of this

The system of giving subsidy on LPG cylinders has been started to give relief to the common people. If the subsidy is not reaching your account, then the reason for this is that your Aadhaar has not been linked. On the other hand, it can also happen that if the annual income of the people is Rs 10 lakh or more, then the government keeps them out of the purview of subsidy.

How to find subsidy address

To know about gas subsidy, you have to first go to the official website of http://www.mylpg.in.

After this you will see the photo of gas cylinders of all the three companies on the right side.

From this, whichever company is your service provider, click on the photo of its gas cylinder.

After this a new window will open in which details about your gas service provider will be given.

Now you will see the option of Sign-in and New User on the top right side, which you will have to select.

However, if your ID is already created then you will have to sign-in.

If the ID is not there, then you have to click on the new user option.

After which the window that will open will have the option of View Cylinder Booking History on the right side. Now select it.

By this you will know whether you are getting subsidy or not.

If your subsidy is not coming then you can lodge a complaint on 18002333555 toll free number.

Read also: How, for how long and for how much will your vehicle be charged at the E-Vehicle Charging Station? Understand – the whole process

They don’t even get subsidy

On the other hand, if someone’s annual income is more than 10 lakhs, then you will not be entitled to the same subsidy. Subsidy is not given even if your income is less than Rs 10 lakh but your wife or husband also earns and the income of both together is 10 lakh or more.