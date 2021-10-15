If Modi continues, the country will be sold in 2024, farmers will give ‘0’ number to the center – said Rakesh Tikait

Tikait said that the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni should be taken. He should be arrested and imprisoned in Agra Jail. Tikait has said that if Ajay Mishra does not resign, the farmers will agitate for it.

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has said that if Narendra Modi remains the Prime Minister of the country till 2024, then this country will be sold. Tikait, who arrived at the annual mass marriage ceremony of the Bharatiya Kisan Union in Barabanki, lashed out at the Narendra Modi government at the Center over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and agricultural laws.

According to News24, Tikait targeted the Modi government and said that the farmer of the country would give zero number out of 10 to this government. Taking a jibe at the arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, he said that this arrest has been made on the red carpet.

Tikait said that the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni should be taken. He should be arrested and imprisoned in Agra Jail. Tikait has said that if Ajay Mishra does not resign, the farmers will agitate for it. Tikait said that on October 26, the Bharatiya Kisan Union is going to hold a big panchayat in Lucknow. There it will be discussed.

Responding to a question, Tikait said that a convoy of cars trampled four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, in response to which two BJP workers were killed. It was a reaction instead of an action. He does not consider those involved in the murder as criminals. On the possibility of blackout due to shortage of coal, Tikait said that the government is going to sell electricity to private hands, after which the rates will also be increased. The price of electricity will be increased from Rs.7 per unit to Rs.15 per unit. This is all part of a well thought out conspiracy.

Significantly, the United Kisan Morcha has dismissed the Special Investigation Team and the Commission of Inquiry set up by the Yogi government to investigate the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The Morcha said that if their demands were not met, they would call for a nationwide rail roko protest on October 18. The SKM has been demanding the removal of Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur violence on October 3.