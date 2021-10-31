If PF interest has not come in your account yet, then you can check like this, learn step by step method

The Modi government has approved keeping the rate of interest on the Provident Fund at 8.5 percent for the financial year 2020-21. This will benefit more than 5 crore EPFO ​​account holders. Under this, all those employees whose PF account is operated will be benefited.

If you are a Provident Fund subscriber and you have not received the interest yet, don't worry, your interest rate will be credited to your account soon, EPFO ​​has recently informed through a tweet. EPFO will deposit the interest amount at the rate of 8.5 percent in the account of the subscribers. Earlier this money was to be transferred in July, but due to some reasons the transfer got delayed.

EPFO also said that soon money will be transferred to the account of all account holders. It has also been said that in this the entire amount of interest will be paid in one go and the full amount of interest will be given. But the EPFO ​​has not clarified that the interest money will be sent to the account of the people. If you also want to check these PF interest in your account, then you can check through these means.

Check PF balance online like this

EPFO subscribers can check their PF account through UMANG app. For this, you have to register by downloading the UMANG app on your mobile.

Then you have to go to EPFO ​​account option.

Then click on Employee Centric Services.

Now click on View Passbook.

You need to login with UAN to view passbook.

After which all the details related to your account will be revealed.

How to check PF balance through SMS

An EPFO ​​subscriber can check EPF account balance by sending an SMS. For this, you have to send by writing “EPFOHO UAN ENG” on the number 7738299899. After some time you will be informed through SMS only.