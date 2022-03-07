If Putin wants to remake the Soviet Union, what country would Russia target next?



President Biden said last week about Russian President Vladimir Putin, “I read most of his writings.” “He has great ambitions in Ukraine. He really wants to re-establish the former Soviet Union. That is what is happening.”

Many experts believe that Biden is right. In a frequently quoted and perhaps highly publicized comment a few years ago, Putin said he believed the collapse of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical tragedy of the 20th century.

Putin is currently facing a much-anticipated-too-strong resistance against his war against Ukraine – although his huge military force is expected to win in the end. Most believe, however, that if this is not the case, but when and where, the Russian president will try to reorganize something like the Soviet Union, as well as launch pressure, coercion or attacks on other countries.

Baltic

As Putin continues his war against Ukraine, many are looking to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Because the three Baltic states are sandwiched between Russia, its close ally Belarus, the Baltic Sea and the Russian territory of Kaliningrad.

Since all three countries are members of NATO, it is unlikely that Putin will take physical action against them, according to Donna Bahri, a professor of political science at Penn State.

“The Baltic territories are unprotected, but direct Russian military strikes against NATO countries seem unlikely at the moment,” Bahri told Gadget Clock Digital. “It does not undermine Russian efforts, such as cyber-attacks and other covert operations. In fact, all three Baltic countries have experienced cyber-attacks from Russia over the years.”

Rebecca Kaffler, a former defense intelligence official, also told Gadget Clock Digital that the chances of a military strike were slim. However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Putin’s government, but said that maintaining some independence was important.

“He will not go for military action or any kind of dynamic action against NATO countries like the Baltics,” he said. “But as the conflict escalates, and especially if he loses, I fully expect him to engage in non-kinetic activities.”

And Tatiana Bolton, director of the Street Institute of Cybersecurity and Emerging Threats, told Gadget Clock Digital that Putin’s timeline may not be immediate, but she believes Putin wants to take control of the Baltic in the end. He said the West should do everything in its power to save Ukraine, which he said was the key to resisting future Putin attacks in the Baltic region.

“It may take months or years, but I think that’s exactly what he’s trying to do. He’s trying to take one piece at a time to reunite what he believes is the greatest country in the world,” Bolton said.

Koffler added that it was highly unlikely that Russia would take swift action against other members of NATO or any other “truly Western country”. Despite speculation about Putin’s interest in the Swedish island of Gotland, NATO members will remain in Finland and Sweden.

Other post-Soviet states

Bahri and Koffler say Romania and Georgia could face more immediate threats than the Baltic.

Any area where the Russians have unqualified peacekeepers … or any controversial area [is vulnerable]. – Rebecca Kaffler, a former Defense Intelligence Agency official

“Will Putin take swift action against other post-Soviet states now? Further military strikes in other post-Soviet countries seem unlikely at the moment,” Bahri said. “But Putin can increase pressure on countries with close ties to the European Union, such as Moldova and Georgia – for example, by recognizing the independence of Transnistria or by annexing South Ossetia.”

Koffler said those former Soviet states were “secure” because they were not in NATO and had disputed territories.

“Definitely a threat to Moldova,” Koffler said. “Any area where the Russians have unqualified peacekeepers … or anything in disputed territories such as Moldova’s Transnistria, such as Abkhazia and Georgia’s South Ossetia.”

Coffler said these areas could “be on the target list, including at this stage of the operation, especially if he realizes he is losing.” Koffler said what could prevent Putin from pursuing these territories is the fact that most of his troops are currently stationed in Ukraine.

What can the West do?

Despite the low probability of dynamic action, Koffler said it was still important to “shore up” the Baltic region with Western troops. However, he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Putin’s government.

Retired CIA station chief Dan Hoffman also acknowledged problems with the perception of NATO troop formation in the Baltic region. He said Putin, who has built up Western forces in the three states bordering Russia, would use “enemy at the door” propaganda against his people. However, Hoffman said increasing the Western military presence in the Baltic region is still important.

“Even if Putin has a 2% chance of invading Estonia, you will be ready with lots of troops there, otherwise you will get a 100% kick,” he said.

Bahri said “now it will be difficult for NATO to deal directly with the Russian attack in the Baltic region”, but the West’s imposition of Swift sanctions is “a big step”. In the long run, Bahri said independence of power could be the West’s best move to deal with Russia.

“European countries need to diversify both fuel types and supplies to reduce their dependence on Russian gas exports,” he said. “It’s not just an energy security issue for Europe. It’s a way to reduce the flow of revenue to the Russian government and its military.”