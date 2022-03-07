World

If Putin wants to remake the Soviet Union, what country would Russia target next?

34 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
If Putin wants to remake the Soviet Union, what country would Russia target next?
Written by admin
If Putin wants to remake the Soviet Union, what country would Russia target next?

If Putin wants to remake the Soviet Union, what country would Russia target next?

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden said last week about Russian President Vladimir Putin, “I read most of his writings.” “He has great ambitions in Ukraine. He really wants to re-establish the former Soviet Union. That is what is happening.”

Many experts believe that Biden is right. In a frequently quoted and perhaps highly publicized comment a few years ago, Putin said he believed the collapse of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical tragedy of the 20th century.

Putin is currently facing a much-anticipated-too-strong resistance against his war against Ukraine – although his huge military force is expected to win in the end. Most believe, however, that if this is not the case, but when and where, the Russian president will try to reorganize something like the Soviet Union, as well as launch pressure, coercion or attacks on other countries.

Baltic

Contents hide
1 Baltic
2 Other post-Soviet states
3 What can the West do?

As Putin continues his war against Ukraine, many are looking to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Because the three Baltic states are sandwiched between Russia, its close ally Belarus, the Baltic Sea and the Russian territory of Kaliningrad.

A map shows the borders of the former Soviet Union with NATO "Baltic" States are highlighted. Many speculate that these countries could soon face covert action and cyber attacks from Russia.

A map shows the borders of the former Soviet Union, with the NATO “Baltic” states highlighted. Many speculate that these countries could soon face covert action and cyber attacks from Russia.
(Gadget Clock)

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Since all three countries are members of NATO, it is unlikely that Putin will take physical action against them, according to Donna Bahri, a professor of political science at Penn State.

“The Baltic territories are unprotected, but direct Russian military strikes against NATO countries seem unlikely at the moment,” Bahri told Gadget Clock Digital. “It does not undermine Russian efforts, such as cyber-attacks and other covert operations. In fact, all three Baltic countries have experienced cyber-attacks from Russia over the years.”

READ Also  Wife of Albuquerque cop shot in the line of duty tells City Hall she is 'their worst nightmare'

Rebecca Kaffler, a former defense intelligence official, also told Gadget Clock Digital that the chances of a military strike were slim. However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Putin’s government, but said that maintaining some independence was important.

“He will not go for military action or any kind of dynamic action against NATO countries like the Baltics,” he said. “But as the conflict escalates, and especially if he loses, I fully expect him to engage in non-kinetic activities.”

Russia has raised its base rate by 20%, forcing companies to sell FX

And Tatiana Bolton, director of the Street Institute of Cybersecurity and Emerging Threats, told Gadget Clock Digital that Putin’s timeline may not be immediate, but she believes Putin wants to take control of the Baltic in the end. He said the West should do everything in its power to save Ukraine, which he said was the key to resisting future Putin attacks in the Baltic region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
(Pool photo via Yuri Kochetkov / AP)

“It may take months or years, but I think that’s exactly what he’s trying to do. He’s trying to take one piece at a time to reunite what he believes is the greatest country in the world,” Bolton said.

Koffler added that it was highly unlikely that Russia would take swift action against other members of NATO or any other “truly Western country”. Despite speculation about Putin’s interest in the Swedish island of Gotland, NATO members will remain in Finland and Sweden.

Other post-Soviet states

Bahri and Koffler say Romania and Georgia could face more immediate threats than the Baltic.

Any area where the Russians have unqualified peacekeepers … or any controversial area [is vulnerable].

– Rebecca Kaffler, a former Defense Intelligence Agency official

“Will Putin take swift action against other post-Soviet states now? Further military strikes in other post-Soviet countries seem unlikely at the moment,” Bahri said. “But Putin can increase pressure on countries with close ties to the European Union, such as Moldova and Georgia – for example, by recognizing the independence of Transnistria or by annexing South Ossetia.”

READ Also  Do domestic violence, human trafficking spike during Super Bowl?

Koffler said those former Soviet states were “secure” because they were not in NATO and had disputed territories.

Ukraine FM Russia Condemns ‘Traitors To Humanity’ For Leaving Swift Loofholes: ‘Money Soaked In Our Blood’

“Definitely a threat to Moldova,” Koffler said. “Any area where the Russians have unqualified peacekeepers … or anything in disputed territories such as Moldova’s Transnistria, such as Abkhazia and Georgia’s South Ossetia.”

Coffler said these areas could “be on the target list, including at this stage of the operation, especially if he realizes he is losing.” Koffler said what could prevent Putin from pursuing these territories is the fact that most of his troops are currently stationed in Ukraine.

The borders of the former Soviet Union are shown on a map. Rebecca Koffler, a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer, said any former Soviet state that was not in NATO was at risk for Russian action at the moment.

The borders of the former Soviet Union are shown on a map. Rebecca Koffler, a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer, said any former Soviet state that was not in NATO was at risk for Russian action at the moment.
(Gadget Clock)

What can the West do?

Despite the low probability of dynamic action, Koffler said it was still important to “shore up” the Baltic region with Western troops. However, he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Putin’s government.

Retired CIA station chief Dan Hoffman also acknowledged problems with the perception of NATO troop formation in the Baltic region. He said Putin, who has built up Western forces in the three states bordering Russia, would use “enemy at the door” propaganda against his people. However, Hoffman said increasing the Western military presence in the Baltic region is still important.

“Even if Putin has a 2% chance of invading Estonia, you will be ready with lots of troops there, otherwise you will get a 100% kick,” he said.

Bahri said “now it will be difficult for NATO to deal directly with the Russian attack in the Baltic region”, but the West’s imposition of Swift sanctions is “a big step”. In the long run, Bahri said independence of power could be the West’s best move to deal with Russia.

READ Also  Protesters chant 'lock her up' outside NY Dem convention ahead of Hillary Clinton speech

“European countries need to diversify both fuel types and supplies to reduce their dependence on Russian gas exports,” he said. “It’s not just an energy security issue for Europe. It’s a way to reduce the flow of revenue to the Russian government and its military.”

#Putin #remake #Soviet #Union #country #Russia #target

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment