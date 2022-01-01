If Shivpal’s party is different, how will the candidate put on SP’s election symbol, know what Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle said

If Shivpal’s party is completely different, how will the candidate put on SP’s election image, know what Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle said

After variations with Akhilesh, Shivpal Singh Yadav had shaped his personal separate party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party. There was a combat between the two for supremacy in the Samajwadi Party. Shivpal Singh Yadav’s Progressive Samajwadi Party Lohia has been allotted stool image by the Election Fee.

A brand new twist got here in the politics of Uttar Pradesh when Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal Singh introduced that he would area candidates solely on the cycle image. Until now solely speculations had been being made on the alliance between the two. Nevertheless, Shivpal has his personal party and his personal image. In such a scenario, it is clear from Shivpal’s assertion that he needs to strengthen Akhilesh’s palms in the combat with BJP.

Shivpal said that the determination of tickets has been left to Akhilesh Yadav. Now we’ve got accepted him as our chief. The successful candidates will be given tickets to them. Shivpal has already said that there is no distinction of opinion with Akhilesh. He has been accepted as their chief. I’m not going to fall for anybody now.

On the different hand, Shivpal has suggested Aparna Yadav to work for the party first after which have some hope. He additionally says that Mulayam Singh’s daughter-in-law ought to stay in SP. Take into account that there was hypothesis about Aparna Yadav becoming a member of BJP for a very long time. It was believed that if she goes to BJP, then its good message will not go amongst the individuals. In such a scenario, the recommendation of Shivpal is being thought of as an enormous message.

Aparna had misplaced from Lucknow Cantt on SP ticket in the 2017 meeting elections. Aparna was defeated by BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi. She has been seen praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath on social media and in her interviews for a very long time. Political consultants are contemplating it as a dent in the Yadav clan of BJP.