If someone blocks on Whatsapp, then you can send messages in these ways, this is the process

Many times such a situation comes when the person in front gets angry with us or blocks it on WhatsApp for any reason. Because of which we are not able to message him. But you don’t need to worry…

Whatsapp is a popular messaging app, it is most used for sending messages in India. You are given many features on this app, which makes chatting even easier and safer. It is considered easy to send photos, videos and messages through this app. However, many times such a situation comes when the person in front gets angry with us or blocks it on WhatsApp for any reason. Because of which we are not able to message him. But you do not need to worry because with these easy tricks mentioned here, you can reach your important message to that person even after being blocked.

You can send messages with this easy trick

After being blocked on WhatsApp, many people think that by creating a group, you can easily talk by adding the blocked friend, but you cannot do this at all. You will have to take the help of a common friend for this. With a common friend, you can create a group and also add those whom you want to message the necessary. If the message is private, which can only be done between two people, then you common friend can ask him to leave the WhatsApp group. After this, you can talk to your friend as long as you want and send the necessary message to him.

Read also: Samsung Galaxy A32 new variant launched: 64MP camera with 8GB RAM will be available in the budget, know other features

How to Un-Block Yourself

To unblock yourself, first reinstall WhatsApp. After this, try to reconnect to the person who blocked you. You can follow these steps to un-block it.