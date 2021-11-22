If someone’s Whatsapp status video has arrived, then download it like this, know the steps

When people do not know how to save WhatsApp status, they ask that person through message or use screenshot or screen video. But if you easily find such a medium, by which you can save the video without recording, then it can be a big relief for you.

Whatsapp is the most widely used form of messaging in India and other countries. This messaging app also gives a lot of facilities to the people. On this you can easily see the status of others. Also you can comment or chat above. But in such a situation, if you have liked someone’s status video more and want to get it without telling it, then for this you should know about the method described here. With these methods you can easily download someone’s status.

Download WhatsApp Status Using Files by Google

First download Google Files via Play Store.

Now tap on Menu in the top right corner of the screen. After that go to Settings.

After that turn on Show Hidden Files option.

Go to your device’s file manager and navigate to Internal Storage > WhatsApp > Media > Status.

Here you can see the file of all the status that you have seen on WhatsApp.

Select the one you want to save here.

Save the file by selecting your desired location like Camera, WhatsApp Images and Downloads.

download status using status saver

Download Status Saver from Play Store.

You can see all the status you have visited.

Select the picture or video you want to download and click on Save to save.

The saved media will be stored in the phone’s internal storage.

Users should keep in mind the trustworthiness of the app they are using. If it asks for permission from your phone, then it should be used very carefully.