If storage full in your phone and tab then you increase the space by working

You can buy SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive in two variants with 32GB and 64GB of internal storage. The price of this devine is very less which you can easily buy.

Aakriti Rana, Nimish Dubey. Smartphones and tabs have become counted among smart gadgets. Many times today when we go to buy a smartphone or a tab. So often get confused between buying the low variant and the top variant. But when you get to know the difference between their price. So most of the times you give attention to gadgets with low variants. For example, if you want to buy an iPad with 64 GB storage, then its price is Rs 30,900 and its iPad with 124 GB storage is priced at Rs 37,900.

In such a situation, you would like to buy an iPad with 64 GB storage. But after a few days you will have trouble with storage. Because 64 GB storage gets full very soon. But we have come up with a solution for you. In which you can increase the storage from 32 to 64 GB by spending one thousand rupees. Let’s know about it…

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive – SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive is a USB Type-C Flash Drive. Which helps to store and transfer data between all your devices. This SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive has a USB Type-C port. Which you can connect to Smartphone, Notebook and iPad. Through this drive, you can not only increase the storage of your smart gadget. Also you can use it as portable storage.

Increase storage like this in less than one thousand rupees – If you want to increase the storage of your smartphone or tablet, then you can use SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive for that. This is a pen drive that you can buy in two variants with 32GB and 64GB of internal storage. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive is available in four colors in the market. You can buy the 32GB variant of this pen drive for around Rs 650 and its 64GB variant costs around Rs 850.

Also read: Fisker Ocean Electric SUV launched, gives a range of 563km in a single charge, SUV has these special features including solar panels

Such is the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive – This drive is of plastic body. In which you can also put any thread. The USB part is covered with a plastic lid and the Type C connector part has been left as is. Let us tell you that although this pen drive is made of plastic, it is quite strong and it has been tested by dropping it many times, it has not deteriorated.