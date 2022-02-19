If the answer is not given, then the public will do that… Filmmaker furious at Kejriwal on Khalistan case, actor said – doing drama

After Kavi Kumar Vishwas, now during the Punjab elections, all the film makers are also seen raining on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on the Khalistan issue.

Two days before the Punjab elections, a controversy over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s alleged links with Khalistani supporters has emerged as a major issue. All the parties have fiercely targeted Kejriwal in the Punjab elections. However, Kejriwal had denied all the allegations against him on Friday. But there is a lot of anger against Arvind Kejriwal on social media.

Film makers are also targeting Arvind Kejriwal fiercely. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit tweeted and wrote, ‘Mr Arvind Kejriwal are you in support of Khalistan or against it? It is a question of the integrity of the country. You came to clean up the mess of politics. If you do not answer directly, then this common man who has put you on the throne of Delhi will do what you can not imagine.

Along with this, Kamal Rashid Khan has also attacked Arvind Kejriwal through Twitter. KRK tweeted, ‘Dear Arvind Kejriwal I saw your interview on ABP News and all I can say is that you are a confused person. You have come into politics only to earn money. You have nothing to say except that you built government schools and worked in hospitals in Delhi. You have started doing a lot of drama.

Mr. @ArvindKejriwal Are you in support or against Khalistan? It is a question of the integrity of the country. You came to clean up the mess of politics. If you do not answer directly, then this common man who has made you sit on the throne of Delhi, will do the same for you which you cannot even imagine. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 19, 2022

KRK wrote in another tweet, ‘Avind Kejriwal sir di what is the problem in saying that you do not support Khalistan and Khalistani terrorism. I think you must say this.

Dear @ArvindKejriwal I watched your interview on @ABPNews and I can say that you are a confused person. You are in politics for making money only. You don’t have anything more to say except that you have made government schools and hospitals good in Delhi. You are doing too much drama. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 18, 2022

Poet Kumar Vishwas is also openly raising his voice in this matter. Accusing Arvind Kejriwal, Kumar Vishwas asked, “You (Arvind Kejriwal) tell the country whether people sympathizing with the terrorist association used to come to your house in the last elections to talk or not?”

Targeting Arvind Kejriwal, Kumar Vishwas said, “When I raised an objection to this, I was shown the way out of the meetings in Punjab and I had caught a meeting at home red handed one day, when I went inside and saw the same people. were sitting. I asked with whom I am meeting. On this, Kejriwal said.. Nothing.. It will be of great benefit.

The former AAP leader said, “Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi make a lot of rhetoric on each other in elections, but in these two parties, the two leaders have so much brilliance to unite in the matter of national integrity. Rahul Gandhi has lost his father and his grandmother on this issue of national integrity.