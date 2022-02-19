Entertainment

If the answer is not given, then the public will do that… Filmmaker furious at Kejriwal on Khalistan case, actor said – doing drama

2 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin

If the answer is not given, then the public will do that… Filmmaker furious at Kejriwal on Khalistan case, actor said – doing drama

arvind kejriwal on Omicron

After Kavi Kumar Vishwas, now during the Punjab elections, all the film makers are also seen raining on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on the Khalistan issue.

Two days before the Punjab elections, a controversy over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s alleged links with Khalistani supporters has emerged as a major issue. All the parties have fiercely targeted Kejriwal in the Punjab elections. However, Kejriwal had denied all the allegations against him on Friday. But there is a lot of anger against Arvind Kejriwal on social media.

Film makers are also targeting Arvind Kejriwal fiercely. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit tweeted and wrote, ‘Mr Arvind Kejriwal are you in support of Khalistan or against it? It is a question of the integrity of the country. You came to clean up the mess of politics. If you do not answer directly, then this common man who has put you on the throne of Delhi will do what you can not imagine.

Along with this, Kamal Rashid Khan has also attacked Arvind Kejriwal through Twitter. KRK tweeted, ‘Dear Arvind Kejriwal I saw your interview on ABP News and all I can say is that you are a confused person. You have come into politics only to earn money. You have nothing to say except that you built government schools and worked in hospitals in Delhi. You have started doing a lot of drama.

KRK wrote in another tweet, ‘Avind Kejriwal sir di what is the problem in saying that you do not support Khalistan and Khalistani terrorism. I think you must say this.

READ Also  Hema Malini Shocked After Hearing Raj Kapoor Offer Of Satyam Shivam Sundaram Actress Ran Away From His Set

Poet Kumar Vishwas is also openly raising his voice in this matter. Accusing Arvind Kejriwal, Kumar Vishwas asked, “You (Arvind Kejriwal) tell the country whether people sympathizing with the terrorist association used to come to your house in the last elections to talk or not?”

Targeting Arvind Kejriwal, Kumar Vishwas said, “When I raised an objection to this, I was shown the way out of the meetings in Punjab and I had caught a meeting at home red handed one day, when I went inside and saw the same people. were sitting. I asked with whom I am meeting. On this, Kejriwal said.. Nothing.. It will be of great benefit.

The former AAP leader said, “Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi make a lot of rhetoric on each other in elections, but in these two parties, the two leaders have so much brilliance to unite in the matter of national integrity. Rahul Gandhi has lost his father and his grandmother on this issue of national integrity.


#answer #public #Filmmaker #furious #Kejriwal #Khalistan #case #actor #drama

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Review: What If 'Star Wars' Were Actually Japanese?

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment