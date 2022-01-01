If the college banned the entry of girls wearing hijab in the class, then the distraught girls

Six Muslim girl students of Government Women’s PU College in Udupi have alleged that the principal is not allowing them to wear hijab in classes.

A college in Karnataka has barred hijab-wearing girls from entering classes. Now a ruckus has started in the state regarding this. The girls have turned to protest.

Six Muslim girl students of Government Women’s PU College in Udupi have alleged that the principal is not allowing them to wear hijab in classes. The students have also complained that they are not being allowed to speak in Urdu, Arabic and Beri languages. The girls stood outside the classroom for three days in protest. The girl students claimed that their parents had approached principal Rudra Gowda for talks, but he refused to talk about the issue.

The girls said that they have not been given entry in the class for the last three days. Students are apprehensive that they may face shortfall in attendance. A student said- “Our parents also came to talk with the principal Rudra Gowda, but he is not ready to talk to them. He insists that the hijaf is not allowed inside the class. We are also asked not to speak in Urdu and Beri languages.”

On the other hand, college principal Rudra Gowda said that girl students can wear hijab in the college premises, but they cannot go in hijab inside the classrooms. He said that the rule is being followed to ensure uniformity in the classes.

The principal also said that a parent-teacher meeting would also be held to discuss the issue. Meanwhile, SDPI Udupi unit president Nazir Ahmed said they would protest if the six girl students were not allowed to attend classes wearing hijabs.

Meanwhile, the police intervened and tried to pacify the students and asked them to follow the rules of the college.