If the dealer is not giving you the full ration, then complain on these numbers, the solution is found in a few days?

Under the free ration, rice, wheat, pulses and sugar will be given to the consumers. But it is seen in many places that ration dealers give either rice or wheat and that too is not available to the people in full quantity.
The central government is giving free ration to the ration card consumers. In some states like UP and Delhi, the facility of free ration has been increased. In UP, it has been decided to give free ration till March. Under the free ration, rice, wheat, pulses and sugar will be given to the consumers. But it is seen in many places that ration dealers give either rice or wheat and that too is not available to the people in full quantity. Due to which people are worried that after all the ration is not being received in full quantity, then to whom and where should they complain.
investigation by officials
Now there is no need to worry about complaint related matters as some numbers are given on the portal https://nfsa.gov.in/ issued by the Government of India. Through which customers can make a complaint by calling their state number. After these complaints, your hearing is done in a few days and some officers check the ration dealer’s weight and other things. If any discrepancy is found, appropriate action is taken against that dealer.
Andra Pradesh – 1800-425-2977
Arunachal Pradesh – 03602244290
Assam – 1800-345-3611
A state in Eastern India- 1800-3456-194
Chhattisgarh- 1800-233-3663
Goa- 1800-233-0022
Gujarat- 1800-233-5500
Haryana – 1800-180-2087
Himachal Pradesh – 1800-180-8026
Jharkhand – 1800-345-6598, 1800-212-5512
Karnataka– 1800-425-9339
Kerala– 1800-425-1550
Madhya Pradesh– 181
Maharashtra– 1800-22-4950
Manipur– 1800-345-3821
Meghalaya– 1800-345-3670
Mizoram– 1860-222-222-789, 1800-345-3891
Nagaland– 1800-345-3704, 1800-345-3705
Odisha – 1800-345-6724 / 6760
Punjab – 1800-3006-1313
Rajasthan – 1800-180-6127
Sikkim – 1800-345-3236
Tamil Nadu – 1800-425-5901
Telangana – 1800-4250-0333
Tripura– 1800-345-3665
Uttar Pradesh– 1800-180-0150
Uttarakhand – 1800-180-2000, 1800-180-4188
West Bengal – 1800-345-5505
Delhi – 1800-110-841
Jammu – 1800-180-7106
Kashmir– 1800-180-7011
Andaman and Nicobar Islands – 1800-343-3197
Chandigarh – 1800-180-2068
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu – 1800-233-4004
Lakshadweep – 1800-425-3186
Puducherry – 1800-425-1082
Free ration is available till 30 November
Let us tell you that at this time the government is providing free ration facility to the general public. The benefit of this facility can be availed by the central government till November 30. The facility of free ration is being provided under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). Under this scheme, about 80 crore people were given 5 kg of wheat or rice for free. Along with this, one kilogram of gram was also given every month. At present, the effect of Corona is decreasing in the country and the economy of the country is once again coming back on track.
