If the dealer is not giving you the full ration, then complain on these numbers, the solution is found in a few days?

Under the free ration, rice, wheat, pulses and sugar will be given to the consumers. But it is seen in many places that ration dealers give either rice or wheat and that too is not available to the people in full quantity.

But it is seen in many places that ration dealers give either rice or wheat and that too is not available to the people in full quantity. Due to which people are worried that after all the ration is not being received in full quantity, then to whom and where should they complain.

investigation by officials

Now there is no need to worry about complaint related matters as some numbers are given on the portal https://nfsa.gov.in/ issued by the Government of India. Through which customers can make a complaint by calling their state number. After these complaints, your hearing is done in a few days and some officers check the ration dealer’s weight and other things. If any discrepancy is found, appropriate action is taken against that dealer.

These numbers can be complained

Andra Pradesh – 1800-425-2977

Arunachal Pradesh – 03602244290

Assam – 1800-345-3611

A state in Eastern India- 1800-3456-194

Chhattisgarh- 1800-233-3663

Goa- 1800-233-0022

Gujarat- 1800-233-5500

Haryana – 1800-180-2087

Himachal Pradesh – 1800-180-8026

Jharkhand – 1800-345-6598, 1800-212-5512

Karnataka– 1800-425-9339

Kerala– 1800-425-1550

Madhya Pradesh– 181

Maharashtra– 1800-22-4950

Manipur– 1800-345-3821

Meghalaya– 1800-345-3670

Mizoram– 1860-222-222-789, 1800-345-3891

Nagaland– 1800-345-3704, 1800-345-3705

Odisha – 1800-345-6724 / 6760

Punjab – 1800-3006-1313

Rajasthan – 1800-180-6127

Sikkim – 1800-345-3236

Tamil Nadu – 1800-425-5901

Telangana – 1800-4250-0333

Tripura– 1800-345-3665

Uttar Pradesh– 1800-180-0150

Uttarakhand – 1800-180-2000, 1800-180-4188

West Bengal – 1800-345-5505

Delhi – 1800-110-841

Jammu – 1800-180-7106

Kashmir– 1800-180-7011

Andaman and Nicobar Islands – 1800-343-3197

Chandigarh – 1800-180-2068

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu – 1800-233-4004

Lakshadweep – 1800-425-3186

Puducherry – 1800-425-1082

Free ration is available till 30 November

Let us tell you that at this time the government is providing free ration facility to the general public. The benefit of this facility can be availed by the central government till November 30. The facility of free ration is being provided under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). Under this scheme, about 80 crore people were given 5 kg of wheat or rice for free. Along with this, one kilogram of gram was also given every month. At present, the effect of Corona is decreasing in the country and the economy of the country is once again coming back on track.