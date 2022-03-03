If the ghost of patriotism has descended, then go to the border and fight – Bollywood actors furious at Shahrukh Khan; Told his film ‘Pathan’ the box

Kamal R Khan has tweeted about Shahrukh Khan, in which he wrote that he has got the ghost of patriotism.

It is difficult for Kamal R Khan to review a film. Recently, he has described Shahrukh Kan’s film ‘Pathan’ as a dabba. Along with this, he has also spoken a big thing about King Khan. Taking to Twitter, KRK has predicted the film Pathan. He says that this film is going to be a flop.

KRK wrote, ‘Pathan is definitely going to be a big disaster. This film is going to beat more than TOH i.e. Thugs of Hindostan. If it doesn’t happen then I will stop reviewing the film. Funny comments have started coming on this tweet of his.

A user named Ashutosh wrote, “Na tu desh chhoda na tu film reviewing chhoga.” To which KRK replied and wrote, “Please don’t worry, if Modi ji becomes the Prime Minister, I will leave India forever. Please wait for Rajnath’s bouncer.”

Prediction 62- #Pathan will be a sure shot disaster. It will be much bigger flop than #TOH, If it won’t be a disaster, then I will stop reviewing films. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 3, 2022

Apart from this, KRK wrote about Shahrukh Khan, “Shahrukh Khan has got the ghost of patriotism. If you want to save the country, then go to the border and fight with the Chinese military. Do not give knowledge in theatre.

Ab #Akki Ka Deshbhakti Ka Bhoot #SRK par Bhi Chadha hai. So now he is going to save the country. lol! Are you people joking? If SRK wants to save the country, then he should go on border to fight with Chinese military instead of giving fake gyaan in the theatre. #Pathaan — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 3, 2022

Let us tell you that after a long time Shahrukh Khan is going to appear on screen. The audience was waiting for this film for a long time. His film Pathan will release on January 25 next year. This film is directed by Siddharth Anand.

The trailer of this film has been released on March 2. Shahrukh Khan had informed about the release date of this film on his Instagram account. Shahrukh’s look in the trailer looks quite different and strong. Along with Shahrukh Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia etc. are going to be seen in this film.