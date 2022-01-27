… if the ground is over, what is the sky left?-…

‘Don’t get tired, your flight is left, if the ground is over, is there any sky left’!

priyaranjan

‘Don’t get tired, your flight is left, if the ground is over, is there any sky left’! This message from Rajpath on Wednesday was for ‘Adhi Abadi’. In fact, through this tableau of the Republic Day parade, India set a unique example of women’s empowerment, as well as gave messages of changing India’s attitude to neighboring Pakistan and China. There were a few moments here when the name of the Indian woman who flew the Rafale instead of Rafale came among the people around in the audience gallery.

It was a unique and very thrilling moment of India’s first woman Rafale pilot Shivangi Singh passing through the saluting stage at Rajpath. However, apart from this, many unique things happened for the first time this time on Rajpath. Due to the global pandemic, there were changes in the time and the traditional program, but there the shade was scattered in such a way that people took full of excitement and gaiety.

The arrival of India’s first woman Rafale pilot, Shivangi Singh, who became a part of the Air Force tableau in the parade, was amazing, as if she was sending the message that girls can do anything. They are no less than anyone and the ‘Abla’ thinking has collapsed. The announcers were telling that Shivangi, who hails from Varanasi, joined the Air Force in 2017 and had been flying MiG-21 Bison aircraft before Rafale. He is part of the Golden Arrows Squadron of the Air Force based at Ambala, Punjab. Shivangi is the second woman fighter pilot to be a part of the Air Force tableau. Last year, Flight Lieutenant Bhawna Kanth was the first such woman fighter pilot.

In addition, scaled down models of MiG-21, G-Net, Light Combat Helicopter and Rafale aircraft along with Ashlesha Radar are also on display in the tableau. The cavalry contingent of the 61 ‘Cavalry Regiment’ of the Indian Army was the first marching contingent of the Republic Day parade on Wednesday. This team was led by Major Mrityunjay Singh Chauhan.

It is currently the only cavalry unit operating in the world. The 61 Cavalry Regiment was formed in 1953 by amalgamating the horse units of all the states. The regiment fought the Turks in the Battle of Haifa in 1918 during World War I. The regiment has a total of 39 battle honours. Its slogan is ‘Ashwa-Shakti Yashobal’, which means- Horse power is supreme.