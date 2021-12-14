If the movement is over, will you still campaign against BJP by going to the states, Rakesh Tikait gave this answer

The farmers’ agitation, which lasted for a year after the withdrawal of agricultural laws by the central government, has been postponed. At the same time, Rakesh Tikait, who opposed the BJP during the movement, was asked whether he would go to the states and campaign against the BJP after the Center withdrew the agricultural laws. On this Rakesh Tikait said that he will tell his supporters about this soon.

No rift with the government: The central government has given its consent to the demands of the farmers. In such a situation, the farmers are returning from the agitation site to their homes. Meanwhile, Rakesh Tikait was asked in a news channel whether the United Kisan Morcha would still oppose the BJP. On this, the farmer leader said that we have no estrangement with the government. However, what will happen next has not been decided yet.

Impossible to stop going to the states: Rakesh Tikait said that if the government does not fulfill our demands, then we will agitate again. Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said in relation to the assembly elections to be held in UP next year, that we will soon inform our supporters about this. Tikait clarified his stand saying that it is impossible to stop him from going to the states.

Let us inform that even though the farmers’ movement on the border of Delhi has been postponed, but the process of meetings of farmer leaders is going on. Significantly, farmers’ meeting will be held in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Regarding this, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that wherever people call us, we organize meetings there. Rakesh Tikait said that he is going to Wardha in Maharashtra on December 19 and Tamil Nadu on December 17.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Kisan Union organized a ‘Thank you Kisan Mahapanchayat’ near Kairana Panipat bypass on Sunday to clear the borders of Delhi. Earlier on Saturday, Rakesh Tikait had said that the farmers would completely vacate their agitation site on the Delhi border by December 15.