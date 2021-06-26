If the phone is hot, then follow these 5 methods, otherwise the phone may explode

If the phone overheats, then follow these five methods and save the phone from blasting. Even a small mistake can prove fatal.

This is the age of digital. Everyone uses a smartphone and works only with smartness. Whether it is to make calls or mail, browse the internet or make a digital payment to someone, a smartphone is very useful for everyone. But many times we use the smartphone so much that it starts overheating. Especially in the summer season, due to overcharging, talking for a long time and playing a lot of games, the smartphone gets hot. Due to overheating of the phone, the user has to face problems like phone shutdown, battery drain. But if we take care of some things then we will not have to face these problems.

phone battery may explode

If you do not pay attention and the phone’s battery gets hit more then there is a fear of explosion. Many such incidents also keep coming to the fore. In such a situation, adopt some such methods by which the phone can be saved from overheating. So let’s know some such easy ways.

-Keep phone away from sunlight

The phone should never be kept in direct sunlight. This can lead to overheating and shutdown. Also, the battery of the phone can also be damaged.

-Don’t increase the brightness too much

The brightness of the phone should never be increased too much. This affects the battery and processor of the phone more. This causes the phone to overheat.

—keep background apps off

If you are working on any app then all background apps should be closed. By not doing this, open apps also keep working in the background and there is a fear of getting hit by the phone.

—Remove the back cover when the phone is hit

If the phone starts to overheat then the back cover should be removed. Just as a person needs to breathe, in the same way the phone also needs relief. Always keeping the back cover on, the phone starts getting hit. If this happens then the phone cover should be removed for a while.

-Check the battery

Sometimes the phone starts overheating due to bad battery. In this case, the battery of the phone should be checked. Because if the battery is bad then it can explode and also leak.