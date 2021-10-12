If the phone with Paytm, Google pay, Phone pe is stolen, then block the account like this, otherwise things can go wrong

Nowadays everyone who has a smartphone is making digital purchases. In such a situation, if the phone with your Paytm, Google pay and Phone pe account is stolen, then money can also disappear from your account. Also your account may be misused.

Nowadays everyone who has a smartphone is making digital purchases. In such a situation, if the phone with your Paytm, Google pay and Phone pe account is stolen, then money can also disappear from your account. Also your account may be misused. Therefore, first of all, you should block these accounts as soon as the phone is stolen. Let us know through step by step how to block these accounts.

How to block Google Pay account

In case of loss of phone, first of all you should call the helpline number 18004190157 of Google Pay. After calling this number, you can select the option to talk to an expert and ask him/her how to close the account. Additionally, Android users can ‘remote wipe’ data from their phones so that no one else is able to access your Google Account. Thus, iPhone users can follow the same steps by wiping their data.

How to close Paytm account

First of all call on Paytm Payments Bank helpline number 01204456456. Here, you select the option ‘Lost Phone’. Enter your lost phone number, after selecting the option to enter an alternate number. After this, go to Paytm’s website and select ’24×7 Help’. Then select the option ‘Report Fraud’ and select any of the categories. After clicking on the ‘Message Us’ button, submit the proof of account ownership, which can be either a credit/debit card statement showing Paytm transactions, police complaint proof against a lost or stolen phone, or as required Any other document may be provided. After verification, Paytm will proceed to accept your request and block the account.

Read also: Electric Scooter: This electric scooter coming at a price of less than 70 thousand rupees, runs 70-80 km in a single charge

How to block phone pe payment account?

Phone Pe users can call the helpline number 08068727374. Then, you will be asked to report a problem with your Phone Pe account. Select the option. Now, you have to enter your registered mobile number and an OTP will be sent for verification. Select the option of OTP not received. You will now be given the option to report the loss of the SIM or mobile phone. Select it. After following this process, your ‘Block Account’ request will be initiated.

Read also: Invest in these post office schemes, money will be double in a few years; Know details