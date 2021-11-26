If the treasury is empty, then from where will you waive the loans of farmers? Rajat Sharma had asked a question to Yogi Adityanath, gave this answer

In an interview with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the question was asked about the loan waiver of farmers. In response, he said something like this.

The political turmoil in Uttar Pradesh has intensified only after the assembly elections are approaching. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is campaigning for BJP. On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav is in the fray from the Samajwadi Party. When Yogi was asked about the election in an interview, he had said that BJP is coming to power with full majority. Along with this, Home Minister Amit Shah has also made it clear that only after the BJP comes to power, Yogi Adityanath will become the Chief Minister.

Amidst political speculation, an old interview of Yogi Adityanath is going viral. In the interview going viral, senior journalist Rajat Sharma asked Yogi a question about waiving farmers’ loans. Rajat Sharma had asked, ‘If the treasury is empty then how will you waive the loans of farmers. From where will you give Rs 36,000 crore?’ In response, Yogi Adityanath says, ‘We are waiving farmers’ loans. This can happen only in our government. Whereas in the earlier governments this was not possible at all.

Yogi Adityanath had further said, ‘Earlier there was a lot of financial indiscipline in the governments. The PPR of Gomti River Front is made of 160 crores. When DPR is made, it goes to 660 crores. The plan was to be completed in two years. This plan was to be completed in two years. The scheme, which started in January 2015, was to end in January 2017. The maximum DPR should have ended in 660 crores. 1437 crores have been spent, but the plan is still incomplete. This is the culmination of financial indiscipline of the state.

Why not celebrate Eid? Yogi Adityanath had said, ‘I am not one of those people who do tika and worship at home, but later go out and put on a cap. If the people of Samajwadi Party feel that I do not celebrate Eid, then it is their fault. They should first see whether I had congratulated Eid or not. Anyway, socialists are a little less educated. If he wanted, he could also watch TV channels.