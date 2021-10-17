If there is a problem in filing income tax return, then file ITR like this with SBI YONO

There are many online options available for filing income tax return including the official website of Income Tax. State Bank of India’s YONO app can be more useful in filing income tax returns. With this SBI users can file income tax returns ‘free’.

If you have not filed income tax return yet, do this work first. For filing income tax return, you can fill online from home.

How to fill ITR with SBI YONO

First of all install SBI YONO app on your phone. Then open YONO app in your phone and log in.

Now proceed to ‘Shop & Order’ purchase and click on ‘Tax & Investment’.

After viewing Tax2Win, click on it for more details.

If you want to take CA-assisted service, then you have to pay at least Rs 199.

-If you face any problem while availing the facility, you can get help by calling +91 9660-99-66-55.

-Or you can also send an email to [email protected]

What documents are required to file income tax return

pan card aadhar card number Salary/Pension: Form 16 from the employer Bank Statement/Passbook for Interest on Savings Account and Fixed Deposit Verify the tax payment details available in your Form 26AS.

To provide relief to taxpayers, the deadline for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) for 2020-21 has been extended again by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The new deadline for filing ITR has been extended from 30 September to 31 December 2021.