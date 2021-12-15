If there is a single day delay in vaccination, I will hang it, DM threatens the employees

Reprimanding the officers in the meeting, DM Kaushalendra said that if there is a lapse of 1 day in meeting the target of corona vaccination, then I will hang you people.

The figure of Kovid-19 vaccination in the country crossed 134 crores on Tuesday. At the same time, till 7 pm on December 14, more than 62 lakh vaccine doses were administered across the country. Apart from this, campaigns are also being run across the country to speed up the vaccination campaign. For this, targets are also being given to the employees by the officers. In Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, the displeasure of the District Magistrate has come to the fore over the non-fulfillment of the target.

In fact, in view of the possibility of a third wave of Corona, the administration is completely strict. Let us inform that Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh took a meeting of officers at Bhitarwar of Dabra tehsil on Tuesday. During this, he came to know that the target of vaccinating 18 thousand people has not been met. This angered District Magistrate Kaushlendra Vikram Singh.

The District Magistrate got furious: In the meeting itself, the District Magistrate vented his anger on the officials. Reprimanding him, he said that if there is a delay of even one day in completing the target of corona vaccination, then I will hang you people.

,Join hands, go door to door’: He said that you do anything to fulfill this goal. Go to the field and apply it, go door to door, if no one is getting vaccinated, then sit at home, pray with folded hands, fall at your feet but not a single vaccine should be missed. Significantly, its video is also going viral on social media.

At the same time, Gwalior CMO Dr. Manish Sharma informed that “We want to open similar clinics in every ward. All basic facilities including doctors, nurses are available in such clinics.”

Let us inform that on Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that 55.52 percent of the adult population in India has received both doses of corona vaccine. At the same time, 87 percent of the population has received the first dose of the vaccine.

Omicron cases in the country: As of Tuesday, 45 cases of Omicron, a new variant of the corona virus, have been reported. In which 20 cases have been reported in Maharashtra, 9 in Rajasthan, 3 in Karnataka, 4 in Gujarat, 1 from Kerala, 1 from Andhra Pradesh, 6 in Delhi, 1 from Chandigarh.