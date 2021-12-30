If there is insurance in ESIC, then 80 percent of daily earnings will be available in cash for two years in long illness

If you have taken insurance in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), then this news can be important for you. Many facilities are given to the people by ESIC, which you will hardly know. One of these is an insurance plan. Under this, 80 percent of the daily earnings are given in cash to those people who have taken insurance against long illness. This amount is given continuously for two years.

Apart from this also ESIC gives many more benefits to the people. Benefit is also given to those insured persons who are not able to work permanently due to injury in the course of employment. He is given medical facility by ESIC till he recovers. Apart from this, the benefit of medical facility is also given to other people taking insurance under this. These medical facilities range from serious injuries to critical illnesses. You can get more information about insurance from its https://esic.nic.in.

ESI also has these advantages

Under this, the insured person is given the facility of whole life monthly pension from ESIC in the event of temporary disability. Along with this, monthly pension, unemployment allowance, free treatment facility is given after retirement for those dependents to run their daily routine properly.

If that person dies during treatment, then 15 thousand rupees are also given to his family as funeral expenses.

There are more than 150 hospitals of ESIC across the country, where facilities are available for treatment of common to serious diseases. Earlier, only ESI card holders used to get treatment in ESIC hospitals, but now there is no such rule. Now any person can go to ESIC hospitals to get their treatment done.

health program launched

Annual health check-up program for insured members of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation of 40 years and above has been started on a pilot basis. However, it is available in ESI hospitals in Ahmedabad, Faridabad, Hyderabad and Kolkata.