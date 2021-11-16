If there is no vaccine in MP, then there is no ration, the Directorate of Education in Delhi said – do not distribute food grains between exams; “Duare Ration” started in Bengal Coronavirus: Both doses of vaccine are mandatory for getting Ration in MP and Duare Ration launched in West Bengal but 300 ration dealers unhappy with this Scheme – Do not distribute food grains between exams; Beginning of “Duare Ration” in Bengal

In Bengal, a union of around 300 ration dealers spread across two dozen districts boycotted the CM’s “duare ration” or doorstep delivery program of ration at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

To get ration in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled Madhya Pradesh, it will now be mandatory to get the vaccine related to the corona virus. On behalf of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department of the state, it has been asked through a letter to all the district supply controllers and officers that the beneficiaries should be told that it is necessary to get both doses of the vaccine to get the ration. Otherwise they should take appropriate action.

On November 8, 2021, these things were said by the department in this regard through this letter. Here is the letter:

‘Don’t distribute ration during board exams’: On the other hand, with the commencement of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Term-1 examinations in the national capital on Tuesday, the Directorate of Education of Delhi issued a circular to the schools. It was said that activities like ration distribution and vaccination should not be organized during the examination.

CBSE Class 12 and 10 exams for ‘Minor’ subjects are commencing from November 16 and 17 respectively. Class 10 exams for ‘major’ subjects will start from November 30 and class 12 exams from December 1. The mid-term examinations of class 9 and 11 are also going to be held from December 1. The said examinations will be conducted through ‘offline’ mode.

Start of ‘Duare Ration’ in Bengal: On the other hand, in West Bengal on Tuesday, CM and TMC Chief Mamta Banerjee announced Duare Ration (door step delivery of ration). Didi had promised this before the assembly elections, whereas it started from November 16 in the entire state. Under this scheme of Didi, beneficiaries will be able to get ration at home. However, 300 ration dealers are unhappy with the scheme and have decided to boycott the event.

The state government had earlier started a pilot project from September with around 3,000 ration dealers in the state. Actually, the Mamta government wanted to find out through this how this scheme works at the ground level. Officials said Mamata announced the project for the entire state after the pilot project was successful.