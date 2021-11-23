If there is nowhere then bring them to Samajwadi Party- Mulayam Singh Yadav’s open offer to Kumar Vishwas

Dr. Ram Gopal Yadav’s book ‘Rajneeti Ke Us Paar’ was released in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. The book was released by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. During this, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kavi Kumar Vishwas and Uday Pratap Singh were present on the stage. Dr Uday Pratap Singh said such a thing here that all the people present on the stage started laughing out loud. Actually Mulayam Singh Yadav wanted Kumar Vishwas to join Samajwadi Party, but it was already announced by Uday Pratap Singh.

Uday Pratap Singh says in front of Mulayam Singh Yadav on stage, ‘Kumar Vishwas appears as a great poet. I want to tell that Netaji is saying in our ears that if they are not there, then why don’t they bring them to the Samajwadi Party itself. Everyone present on the stage burst into laughter. Here Akhilesh Yadav suddenly starts looking towards Kumar Vishwas. But it is not yet clear whether Kumar Vishwas will accept Netaji’s offer or not. Voices come from behind the stage that we are in support of this.

Mulayam’s speech: In the program, Mulayam Singh Yadav had said that this is a success of the democracy of India. Whenever such an opportunity has come, the whole country is sitting, so we want all of us to work together. Many times a challenge has come in front of the country and then everyone has stood together. We all should work together. The time of war came, the whole country stood together. Everyone is one, I will thank Ram Gopal for doing such a program in which everyone is sitting, everyone is happy.

Akhilesh’s speech: Akhilesh said, ‘This book will work to inspire the youth and the next generation. No matter how hard you look or be angry, but in politics I have not seen a more emotional man than uncle. Many thanks to Netaji. It is because of him that all this has been possible. Let us tell you, many leaders of other parties were also present in this program. Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh, senior journalist Hemant Sharma and Congress veteran Pramod Tiwari were also present. After the program, Akhilesh came down from the stage and met all the people.