If this work related to Aadhaar is not done before PM Kisan registration, then money will not come in the account

If you are going to register in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, then it should be known that now application cannot be made without Aadhaar Authentication. That is, make sure that your mobile number is linked with Aadhaar or not?

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, a benefit of Rs 6,000 is being given to the farmers every year. But if you have not yet registered in this scheme, then you should register online or offline as soon as possible according to your convenience. But before that some things need to be taken care of, because if you have not done this work before registration, then the money of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will not come in your account.

To register in PM Kisan Yojana, first you have to go to the link https://pmkisan.gov.in/. Here you have to click on the option of New Farmer Registration. After this a separate window will open on your mobile or laptop for registration. Here you will get two options for rural and urban farmer. After selecting any one of these, click on the option to send OTP by filling your Aadhar Number, Mobile Number, Select State and Captcha. If OTP is not received then send OTP again and complete Aadhaar Authentication by filling captcha.

After completing this process, you will now be eligible to register. After this, you can proceed further and complete the registration process by uploading other information like bank details, land area information and other documents. If you want to register offline, then after linking Aadhaar with mobile number, you can register in this scheme by contacting the Village Development Officer or the head of the village.

Let us tell you that under the PM Kisan Yojana, the farmers are going to get the 10th installment soon. For this, the application forms of farmers are being sent to the Center on behalf of the state governments. It is believed that the 10th installment of PM Kisan can come by the end of October.