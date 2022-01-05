If this work related to PAN card is not done by March 31, then a fine of up to Rs 10,000 can be imposed.

PAN card is an important document, which is used for financial transactions. Also, for those who plan to invest or make investments, PAN card is mandatory for them. There is a 10-digit alphanumeric number on the PAN card, from which the Income Tax Department also gets information about how much money you have invested and transacted. At the same time, PAN card is being linked with Aadhar card, the last date of which has been made 31 March 2022. If you have not linked PAN card with Aadhar card before then PAN card will become invalid. Not only this, you may also have to pay a higher fine (PAN Card Fine).

Under what circumstances will a fine of Rs 10,000 be imposed?

The last date for Aadhaar-PAN linking has been extended by the government to March 31, 2022. If individuals are unable to complete the work by then and the PAN becomes invalid, they will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 for generating it. Apart from this, if a person uses his PAN card inactive, he will be fined up to Rs 10,000.

Why it is necessary to link PAN card

In today’s time, Aadhar card is being used for benefits in every government schemes. Also, Aadhaar is being used more for any identity card. In such a situation, if the PAN card is linked, the chances of fraud will also be less. At the same time, after the linking of Aadhar card, many financial facilities can also be availed. If you do not know how to link Aadhaar with PAN, then here is the step by step process.

How to link PAN-Aadhaar?