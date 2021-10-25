If want create Controversy tell me I will answer accordingly Virat Kohli furious Pakistani journalist asking to replace rohit sharma with ishan kishan after defeat against pakistan watch video

The journalist had asked Kohli, ‘Many people are talking about team selection, that Ishan Kishan did very well in the warm-up matches. So do you think that you made a mistake by not choosing Ishan Kishan. Could he have proved better than Rohit Sharma?’

Pakistan won their first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 against Team India by 10 wickets. This victory is really special for him and his fans, as he has won the World Cup against India for the first time in 29 years. There is no limit to the happiness of Pakistanis after the victory.

A glimpse of this was seen in the press conference after the match. A journalist asked Virat Kohli if he thought of including Ishan Kishan in the playing XI instead of Rohit Sharma. In response, Kohli’s tone became sharp. He said in surprise, ‘It is a very brave question.’

Virat Kohli questioned the journalist itself about the team selection. Kohli also said, ‘If you have to create controversy, then tell it first, so that I can give my answer accordingly. Kohli said, what do you think sir? What in your opinion should the team have been? I went on the field with the team which in my opinion was the best.

Kohli further said, ‘What is your opinion? Would you have dropped Rohit Sharma from T20 International? Would you have dropped Rohit? After what he performed in the last match? Tell me?’ Saying this Virat starts laughing. Virat says, ‘Unbelievable. Sir, if you want to create controversy, then tell me in advance, I will give my answer accordingly.’

Let us tell you that in the match against Pakistan, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul could not get off to a good start. In response to another journalist’s question, Kohli said, ‘You know what the reality is and what people outside think?’

Kohli said, ‘I wished that they would come on the field with the kit and see how the pressure is. There is no shame in admitting that the opposing team played a better game than you. He never gave us a chance to come back and kept the pressure on.