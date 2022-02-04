If we come on our own, we will show heat even in winter – Tikait’s taunt on CM Yogi’s statement that calms the heat

Farmer leader Naresh Tikait has hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s statement of ‘cooling down the heat’. Tikait said that Yogi Adityanath is the Chief Minister of such a big state, he does not like such language.

When Naresh Tikait was asked that Yogi Adityanath, referring to the Muzaffarnagar riots, said that it is looking very hot… the heat will calm down. Will make Shimla in June also. Naresh Tikait said that a little tongue slips even of the Chief Minister. We love him. We don’t have anything like this…we even have conversations.

Talking to The Lallantop, Naresh Tikait said that he is the Chief Minister of a very big state. If you want to see Shimla, then we will go to Shimla and see it. Who are you showing Shimla here? And what if we have come on our own? Will show heat in winter….

Let us tell you that while referring to the Muzaffarnagar riots, CM Yogi has given this statement, Tikait brothers have a special relation from there. Actually Naresh Tikait and Rakesh Tikait are residents of Sisauli village in Muzaffarnagar district. This village houses the headquarters of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Apolitical. The impact of the farmers’ agitation which lasted for more than a year can be seen on the assembly elections being held in 5 states including UP.

The United Kisan Morcha is preparing to campaign against the BJP. The colleagues of Kisan Morcha are appealing to the public not to vote for the BJP. Many leaders including Rakesh Tikais have termed the budget this time as anti-farmer.

Not only this, during a press conference, Rakesh Tikait even said that he is going to take a decision soon regarding the election rallies in UP. Tikait said that by distributing pamphlets in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, he will apprise the BJP about the false promises. The public will be told that the promises made by the BJP were not fulfilled.

According to the information received, 57 organizations of the United Kisan Morcha will go to every village of UP and demand punishment for the BJP. Along with this, by holding press conferences in many districts, the public will be asked not to vote for BJP.