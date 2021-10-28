If we play two matches relation will be better Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq express desire clash with Team India in T20 World Cup final India vs Pakistan

Saqlain Mushtaq said, ‘The way Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and even our players behaved in the last match, it sends a solid message that we are all human beings. We all love each other, it was just a match.

Saqlain Mushtaq wants India-Pakistan final of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. He talks about ‘Insaniyat’ (humanity) and ‘Mohabbat’ (love). Pakistan’s interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq feels his match against India had another advantage besides his team’s victory.

He added that the moment also came after the match when Mohammad Rizwan hugged Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni interacted with other Pakistan players. “Whatever happened in the last match, be it Virat Kohli, Dhoni hugging our players, it was great for world cricket,” Saqlain said in a press conference on Thursday ahead of the match against Afghanistan.

Saqlain Mushtaq said, ‘The best thing about this match for me, keeping the India vs Pakistan conflict aside, was that it was a victory of humanity and love.’ Saqlain Mushtaq said that it will be great if his team takes on India in the final of the T20 World Cup.

He lauded both the teams for spreading the message of brotherhood in the first match of the group stage of the ongoing tournament. Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets on Sunday. According to Saqlain, the players of both the teams gave a solid message of humanity with their sporting demeanor.

“It is a game and winning and losing is part of it. Salute to Babar, Rizwan, Dani, Virat, Dhoni as they have given a big message to the whole world and both the countries. I always say, ‘May love win and hate be defeated.’

Asked if he wants to play another match against his traditional rival in the final of this prestigious tournament. On this question, Saqlain said, ‘If India makes it to the final, it will be great. I believe his team is strong. Everyone considers him a strong contender, I am not saying this because we have defeated him. He said, ‘If we play two matches, then the relationship will get better.’

Saqlain said, ‘If India and Pakistan qualify for the final together, then ICC and the whole world cricket will have some fun. It will be good for cricket, because they are our neighbours. If we both play then it will be good for our relationship too.

Saqlain also said that he considers England, Australia and South Africa as strong contenders. “When you come to be the world champion, you don’t see the opponent. You focus on your game. England is a strong contender, Australia plays hard cricket. South Africa too. I believe the commitment, attitude and process is in your hands, not the result.

“You should be able to execute your plans, no matter who you are playing against,” Saqlain said. India will take on New Zealand on Sunday in their second match of the Super 12 stage.