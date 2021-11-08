If you also do not want to be a victim of Cyber ​​Crime, then know how to keep your money safe in the account?

Cyber ​​criminals are adopting new ways of cheating, so that people fall prey to them. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the number of cyber crime cases increased by 11.8 percent in 2019 to 2020.

These days people are getting attracted towards digital, in today’s time whoever has a smartphone, he is doing digital transactions. Also online banking is being used by the people. But the use of online payments is also increasing the risk of cybercrime. In such a situation, it is important that your money and account can be well protected.

To prevent cyber frauds, HDFC Bank has issued a warning to its account holders about cyber criminals and their modus operandi. HDFC Bank has also given tips to its customers to avoid money loss during online banking. Let us tell you that cyber criminals are adopting new ways of cheating, so that people fall in their trap. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the number of cyber crime cases increased by 11.8 percent in 2019 to 2020.

Criminals try to steal money in these ways

Making phone calls to customers by becoming a bank employee. By becoming an insurance agent, give the charge of insurance. Taking necessary information by telling health worker. Taking confidential information through telecom personnel. By becoming a government official, knowing about confidential documents.

Through these methods, cyber criminals steal important and confidential information from people and make money disappear from the account. HDFC Bank has informed customers about cybercrime on Twitter. If you also want to know how to avoid cyber crime and how to keep your account safe, then you should know these steps.

You should keep these things in mind to avoid loss of money