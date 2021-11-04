If you also have a low budget, then gift this cheap smartwatch in this festive season, know the price and specification

If you are looking for a new smartwatch and you have a low budget then your search can end here. Because here information is being given about cheap smartwatches. In these smartwatches, you are given better colors, bigger display size and many new features. In this news, you will be given information about the specification to the price. Let’s know about the specialty of these cheap smartwatches…

1 realme watch 2 pro

The Realme Watch 2 Pro is the company’s latest smartwatch and features GPS tracking for more accurate fitness and tracking data. It is available for Rs 4,999. The Realme Watch 2 Pro is considered to be the most capable smartwatch in its category. It is lightweight and comfortable and comes with a very nice screen. It has good battery life, good software and companion app. This smartwatch gives a good option in the segment of five thousand.

Redmi Watch

Talking about the price of this watch, it comes for Rs 3,999. It can be a good option in case of gift giving. It is available in several color variants Black, Blue and Olive. In this, tracking facility is provided with many good apps. It runs on Android iOS version. If you have a budget of less than five thousand then you can buy it.

Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH

The Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH is a reasonably priced smart wearable. It also offers SpO2 tracking and Bluetooth calling. The low-resolution display is pretty average. Battery life is average for this smartwatch segment, but it does take a long time to charge. Talking about its price, it is available for Rs 3,999.

Amazfit Bip U Pro NYSE

It can help you keep good track of your health with heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. It is super light weight about 31 grams with 1.43 inch big color touch screen. Its battery comes with 230 mas. It had 60+ sports modes and 5 ATM water resistance. It takes two hours to charge it. Talk about its price, it comes for Rs 4,999.