If you also have an account in PNB bank then you can avail benefit of up to Rs 8 lakh, know how- If you also have an account in PNB bank then you can avail benefit of up to Rs 8 lakh, know how?

The bank has prepared a special facility for you. This bank is now giving easy loan of Rs 8 lakh to its customers. Let us know what you have to do for this and how you can take advantage of it.

If you also have an account in Punjab National Bank or if you are going to open an account in PNB Bank, then the bank has given good news for you. Under this, you can be given an emergency benefit of up to Rs 8 lakh. You will not need to wander anywhere for this.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is offering instant loan up to Rs.8 lakh to its customers. If you want to use this service to get a personal loan, all you need to do is enter your cellphone number and Aadhaar number. After that, you will be given this loan. Apart from this, you will not need to give any other document to the bank. Punjab National Bank has given information about the loan process.

Punjab National Bank has tweeted and wrote that now taking loan from the bank is as easy as ordering food. If you are looking for a personal loan with low interest rates, you can apply for Insta Loan from Punjab National Bank. About which if you want to get more information, then you can visit the website by clicking on the link tinyurl.com/t3u6dcnd.

Learn how to live freely with PNB InstaLoans. Apply for PNB Insta loan at low interest rates. Our authorized call center executives will get in touch with the eligible applicants for assistance. Click for more details: https://t.co/VB59ONuiTE #PNBInstaLoans #InstaLoans pic.twitter.com/XjB2xceqBA — Punjab National Bank (@pnbindia) January 19, 2022

who will get this benefit

In order to avail PNB benefits, the customer must have a local address and state, who is a resident of India. Along with this, employees of government or public sector organization can also take this loan. This loan is transferred to your account within no time. Which you can take 24 hours a day, 7 days a week anytime. Under this, customers can get a loan of up to Rs 8 lakh through this scheme. For which you do not need to pay any additional charges.

how can apply

If you want to apply for the loan then follow this link https://instaloans.pnbindia.in/personal loan/verify customer#! will go on. Here you have to enter your registered mobile number and apart from this you have to enter your Aadhar number and click on proceed option.