If you also have Jan Dhan account in SBI, then you can transfer to savings account like this, know the complete process

Jan Dhan account was opened by the central government in the name of assistance and insurance to the people. Under this, many people were also given benefits. Through this, the benefits and subsidies of many schemes are also being released. Jan Dhan account holders get the direct benefit of many schemes being issued by the government, but there are many such schemes by the bank whose benefits are not available under Jan Dhan account. In such a situation, in order to take advantage of the facilities provided by the bank, if someone wants to transfer his Jan Dhan account to the savings account, then he will have to complete the process given below.

State Bank of India has told the process to transfer Jan Dhan account to savings account through Twitter, by following which you can convert your account into savings account. Giving information on the recent question asked by a customer- (How to convert your Jan Dhan account to Savings account) SBI has told how you can convert your Jan Dhan into savings account.

This is the process of transferring

According to the information given by SBI, if you want to change your Jan Dhan account, then first of all go to the branch branch and apply for an account change there. Also, you will have to submit your KYC documents to the bank. If you want to know which documents you need to submit, then you can visit the official website of the bank or visit this link https://sbi.co.in/web/personal-banking/information-services/kyc-guidelines Click here to see the list of documents.

Now no fee will have to be paid for digital transactions

The bank recently announced that its Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account (BSBDA) customers will not have to pay any charges for digital transactions. Earlier, these customers had to pay fees for digital payments, digital payments made through UPI and RuPay cards will no longer be charged. With this announcement, SBI will no longer charge any of its customers for digital payments.

Transaction recovery of Rs 254 crore

It was reported in a report that SBI charged Rs 17.70 for more than four debit transactions in a month with effect from June 1, 2017. Professor Ashish Das, Department of Mathematics, IIT Bombay, said that though SBI is no longer accepting money for digital transactions, the bank collected over Rs 254 crore during April 2017. In September 2020, BSBDAs recovered money from at least 14 crore UPI/RuPay transactions done by customers under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY).