If you also have these apps in your phone, then delete immediately; can become a danger

Google had banned 19,300 apps on the Google Play Store. According to the information, it was told that there was a risk of leaking personal data from these apps. Due to which these apps were removed. Along with this, it was told in the report that by using these apps, fraud could also be done.

According to a report released by Avast, these apps could also be used for fraud. Android users download apps to their smartphones through the Google Play Store.

Digital security firm Avast believes that most of the apps are misconfigured. Due to Firebase data, these apps can leak user data and information. Firebase is a tool in which Android developers store user data.

This is how data theft

These open instances put the data stored and used by apps developed with Firebase at risk of theft. Data in the App Store may include various information such as name, date of birth, address, phone number, location information, save token. In some instances, if the developer did not follow best security practices, the record may even contain passwords in plain text.

In early October, Google had banned 136 apps from the Play Store. These apps were removed following a security report from Zimperium. In a report by Zimperium, it was told that some apps have been targeted by a malware. Through these apps, this malware was also stealing valuable data from users’ phones and was also breaking into bank accounts.

The major apps that were removed include Handi Translator Pro, Heart Rate and Pulse Tracker, Geospot: GPS Location Tracker, iCare – Find Location and My Chat Translator.

Significantly, the Indian government had also banned many Chinese mobile apps due to security reasons. However, most of these apps are still being used by changing names or through proxies.