If you also have these apps in your phone then delete it immediately, there may be a big mess; Google removed from play store

Google has recently removed some apps from the Play Store. These apps were allegedly stealing personal information including login information and payment details of users. If these apps are still installed on your phone, then delete them immediately, otherwise your account may also be tampered with. Earlier, Google had banned 150 Android apps, which were dangerous for users to use. Google had said that 3 billion Android users will benefit from the removal of these apps, their personal data will be safe.

Google’s investigation has revealed that these three apps, which have been banned. They were using user data. These apps were also collecting personal information and money information. People are allowed access and access to these apps without login password. The ‘Login with Facebook’ button on many web services and apps is used to authenticate users quickly. Various types of inducements are given to the user, so that they give their information.

google removed these apps

The names of the apps that have been removed from the Google Play Store are “Magic Photo Lab – Photo Editor”, “Blender Photo Editor – Easy Photo Background Editor” and “Pix Photo Motion Edit 2021”. These apps are banned from play store.

can protect like this

Users who have downloaded these apps will have to manually remove them from their phones, and also change their Facebook login details. To avoid such apps, full care should be taken while downloading apps from Google Play Store. While downloading these apps, care should be taken that there are no word errors in it. Also, it should be downloaded only after examining it as much as possible.

