If you also raise pension, then you can submit life certificate in these five ways, know the complete process

Government employees are required to submit their Annual Life Certificate every year to continue taking pension without interruption. Life certificate has to be given in the month of November every year, but if someone is 80 years old or above, then he is given two months with additional relaxation i.e. he can submit life certificate from 1st October. Is.

After this, pension is sent to the employees throughout the year through their account. Generally, pensioners can submit this document through life certificate, bank, post office and online. Here are five such ways by which you can easily submit your life certificate.

Jeevan Pramaan Portal

Pensioners can submit life certificate online by visiting Jeevan Pramaan portal (https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/). For this, the pensioner will have to download the Jeevan Pramaan App from the portal. In addition, a pensioner will also need a UIDAI-mandated tool to submit his/her fingerprints. After this fingerprint can be taken by connecting the mobile phone to the fingerprint device with the OTG cable. Then you can register, the registration pensioner has to provide the details of Aadhar number, mobile number and email id. After that you can complete the step by step process.

bank deposit

The most common way to submit a life certificate is to go to the pension receiving bank and fill out and submit the life certificate form. Along with this, you have to give complete information about yourself.

submission of life certificate at home

Doorstep Banking (DSB) is an alliance between 12 public sector banks, this includes State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank of Baroda and others. This PSB alliance has started the service for collection of life certificates under the umbrella of DSB. The DSB agent will visit the pensioner’s house for rendering the service. After which you can submit the certificate by these steps.

The mobile app is called ‘Doorstep Banking’ and can be downloaded from Google Playstore.

For this facility, you have to book from the website https://doorstepbanks.com/.

A pensioner can also call the toll-free number 18001213721 or 18001037188 to book the service.

A fee may be charged for availing this service.

by post

The Department of Posts with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITE) has started the doorstep service for digital life certificate submission in November 2020. For this, the pensioner has to download the Postinfo app from Google Playstore and submit the life certificate through the postman.

through designated officer

The pensioner need not be present if the pensioner gives life certificate through a designated officer on whose certificate that certificate is made. His life certificate is taken through the officer.