If you also want to take advantage of Atal Pension Yojana, then apply online like this

The notification has been issued by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA). Under which now individuals can open an online account for Atal Pension Yojana. Under this scheme, at the age of 60 years, a minimum pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5000 per month is guaranteed, depending on the contribution made by the subscribers. Any citizen of India can take advantage of the APY scheme. It was made online to simplify the process amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has also added the option of Aadhaar eKYC in this.

Atal Pension Yojana was launched in June 2015 for individuals working in the unorganized sector. Any citizen whose age is between 18 to 40 years can apply for this scheme. They should also have a savings bank account or a post office savings bank account. The notification issued by PFRDA states that “As of now the enrollment under this scheme is done through physical, net banking or other digital mode. Now to make it more simple, CRA (Central Recordkeeping Agency) will be given digital onboarding through Aadhaar eKYC as an additional option. Aadhaar XML-based onboarding has already been made available for the benefit of the subscribers.”

This is the process of opening an account

Contact the bank branch/post office where the individual has a savings bank account or open a new savings account if the account is not available.

Fill the APY registration form with the help of bank employees.

Provide Aadhar/Mobile Number.

Make sure to keep the required amount in the savings bank account/post office savings bank account for transfer of monthly/quarterly/half yearly contributions.

After this your account will be open.

Read also: WhatsApp will stop running in these smartphones from November 1, know what is the reason

Account can be opened online like this

You need to verify the details online with Aadhar based e-KYC process to open account in Atal Yojana online. If you do not want to open an account online, you can also approach the bank or post office where you have a savings account.