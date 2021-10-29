If you and Owais retire, India will be in favor – the person told CM Yogi; Read what was the answer

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was questioned about quitting politics during an interview. In response, he said something like this.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reached Uttar Pradesh today i.e. on 29 October to give edge to the election campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Here Amit Shah also addressed a rally in Lucknow. In this, he made it clear that if the BJP government is formed in UP, then only Yogi Adityanath will become the Chief Minister. Earlier, there was a discussion in the political corridors about Yogi Adityanath that the party can also look for a new face.

Amit Shah reached here and praised the work of the Yogi government. Meanwhile, an interview of Yogi Adityanath is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this he is asked, ‘I want to know two things from you. One- the kind of politics you have and the kind of politics of Owaisi sahib. This is politics to provoke people from both sides. Our India has been a peace loving country. You don’t think India will be in huge favor if both of you retire.

Yogi Adityanath’s reply: Yogi Adityanath smiles and answers this question, ‘You have said a very good thing. If you go to Kashmir and explain this, it would be great. We are also ready to send you to Kashmir as a preacher. In another interview of ‘India TV’, Yogi Adityanath was asked, ‘If you have not committed a crime, then why do you have a revolver worth one lakh rupees? Why are there 80 thousand rupees rifles? All this is to spread panic and people like us should be afraid to ask you questions?’

In response, the yogi says, ‘I have weapons because as a sannyasin we are trained by both. If there is a scripture, then there is also a weapon. We take both of us with us. That’s why we have weapons and will continue to do so. You shouldn’t be afraid to ask me questions at all. I never use them and I think you don’t need to be intimidated by it.’

Amit Shah also launched the BJP’s mega membership drive today. After this, in his address, Amit Shah had said, Yogi Adityanath has fulfilled 90 percent of the promises of the BJP manifesto and in two months the remaining promises will also be fulfilled so that people believe that BJP fulfills what it says.