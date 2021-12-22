If you are also facing problem in adding nominee in LIC scheme, then change in this way

After the new name of the nominee comes into effect, you will be charged some of it along with GST. Along with this, the form to enter the nominee and the ID of the nominee has to be given along with proof and other documents.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) keeps on coming up with many schemes to secure the lives of the people. In which many benefits are given to the investors. To get these schemes, people have to give many types of documents and it is also necessary to add the name of the nominee in it. If the nominee is not added to these schemes, then the applicant does not get many facilities. If the policyholder dies and there is no nominee, the policy money will be wasted. That’s why it is very important to make a nominee. If you have also taken any LIC policy and want to change the nominee, then here is the easy way.

Who and what is the nominee

Nominee is made to any person who is a member of the family of the investor or is close to him. The nominee makes a claim for the money of the scheme after the accident or death of the investor. The nominee or the beneficiary is a very important person. The nominee should be someone who is of your trust and can use your scheme money for the financial problems of the family. The nominee can also be selected later. LIC gives you this option. However, if you were not able to nominate someone during the inception of your insurance policy, you can do so later.

Nominee can change later also

While taking the scheme of LIC, the name of the nominee has to be added. But if you think that you should change the nominee of LIC now, then you can easily change it. Even if your scheme has matured, you can still change the nominee. But it is to be noted that the name of the nominee should be changed in the same branch where your policy operates.

This also Read: Precaution! This fake Paytm App can cost you millions, if used, you may have to go to jail

how to change nominee

There is no online process to change the name of the nominee, it has to be done offline only. To change the name in the policy, you have to visit the same branch from where the policy has been opened. The name of the nominee should be entered at the time of taking the policy. If you are not able to enter the name, then you can fill the form by visiting the LIC office or by downloading the form from the online LIC portal and you can join by visiting that branch office. While changing the name, this work has to be done only through LIC so that all these changes remain in the records of the insurance company.

have to pay some charge

After the new name of the nominee comes into effect, you will be charged some of it along with GST. Along with this, the form to enter the nominee and the ID of the nominee has to be given along with proof and other documents.