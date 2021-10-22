If you are also planning to invest in fixed deposit, then know these things before opening FD

If you are also planning to invest, then fixed deposit scheme or fixed deposit can be a better option for you. Fixed Deposit (FD) is considered to be one of the most popular investment methods among people as it is also the safest. Where FD offers higher returns than a savings account or a recurring deposit (RD). At the same time, it also maximizes the investment benefits of the investor. There are a variety of investment methods for fixed deposits. In this scheme, you can invest money from bank to post office.

The maturity period in a fixed deposit scheme varies from seven days to ten years in banks and financial institutions. Some banks also offer FDs for tenors up to 20 years. Before investing in FDs, you should know very well which tenure offered by banks or financial institutions can be right for you and choose accordingly. At the same time, before investing money, according to the tenure and your investment, you should also know which bank or institution is giving you more interest.

Also, know that bank deposits up to Rs 5 lakh are protected through the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a subsidiary of RBI. Thus, to cancel out the default risk, you can avoid exposure of more than Rs 5 lakh in a single bank through FD.

If you want to invest more money and do not want to take any risk then you can also invest in other banks as well. You can invest in different FDs with different maturities and reap the benefits as it is expected to increase the interest rates of the FDs. You can invest in a single FD while also withdrawing one in case of future emergencies.

Let us tell you that FD can be dissolved through online medium by visiting the site of any institution or bank through which you want to open an account. On the other hand, if you want, you can also open an account online by visiting the branch of the bank or institution. For this you must have the necessary documents. Loan facility is also given to you under this scheme. Along with this, more interest is also given by different institutions.