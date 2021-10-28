If you are fond of adventure bike, then know the plan to take Honda CB200X home for 16 thousand, EMI will be so much

The Honda CB200X is a powerful style and fuel efficient adventure bike that you can take home with a very easy down payment, read what’s the plan.

The adventure segment in the two-wheeler sector is quite small, but the number of youth who like it has increased a lot, in which bikes of companies like Honda, Royal Enfield, Honda are available.

In which today we are talking about Honda CB 200X which is a powerfully designed adventure bike which the company has launched with only one variant.

If you buy this bike, then you will have to spend 1.44 lakh rupees for this, but you do not have such a big budget, then you can know here that you can buy this bike by paying only 16 thousand.

But before knowing that plan, you should go through the complete details of the features and specifications of this Honda CB 200X bike. Honda has given an aggressive look to this adventure bike, which the company has launched in the market with two variants.

This bike has been given 184.4 cc single cylinder engine which generates power of 16.5 PS and peak torque of 15.5 Nm, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brakes in the front and rear wheels along with a single channel ABS system.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 57.35 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of Honda CB 200X, now you can also know the plan to take this bike home with easy down payment.

(read this also– Country’s cheapest top 3 cruiser bikes that give great mileage with strong styling, read full details)

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two-wheeler segment information website BIKEDEKHO, the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,51,659 on it.

(read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 15,851 along with an EMI of Rs 5,433 per month.

The loan tenure on Honda CB200X has been kept at 36 months with which the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount.

Important noticeThe loan, down payment, EMI and interest rates available on this bike depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

The bank can make changes in the loan amount, down payment, EMI and interest rates if there is a negative report in banking and CIBIL score.