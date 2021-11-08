If you are fond of fast speed, then buy TVS Apache RR 310 premium sports bike by paying only 29 thousand, EMI will be just this much

If you are also a sports bike enthusiast, then know here the complete details of the TVS Apache RR 310 to be taken home in a very easy way.

In the two-wheeler segment of the auto sector in the country, the segment of sports bikes has become very big, which is most liked by the youth.

Sports bikes ranging from 125 cc to 650 cc are easily available in this segment, in which bikes from companies like TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, Honda and Yamaha are available the most.

In which today we are talking about TVS Apache RR 310 which is a premium sports bike with strong style which is also liked for its design with high speed.

To buy this sports bike, you will have to spend 2.59 lakh rupees, but you do not have such a huge amount to pay at once, so here we will tell the easy way to buy it.

Here we are telling about the down payment offer in which you can take this bike home by paying just 29 thousand rupees. But before knowing the details of that plan, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this bike.

Talking about the features of TVS Apache RR 310, it has features like a full color TFT screen, post-ride analytics, gear shift assist indicator, turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle health update, Bluetooth connectivity, app best navigation.

Talking about the engine of the bike, it has been given a 312 cc engine which generates 25.8 PS of power and 25 Nm of peak torque in urban mode.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, disc brakes and single channel ABS system have been given in front and rear wheels. Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 33.1 kmpl.

After knowing the features and specifications of TVS Apache RR 310, now you can also know the offers to buy this bike on easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two-wheeler segment information website BIKEDEKHO, the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 2.62,979 on this bike.

On this loan, you will have to pay a down payment of Rs 29,220 after which an EMI of Rs 8,627 will have to be paid every month. The loan tenure for this bike is 36 months and the bank will charge you an interest rate of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.