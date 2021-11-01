If you are fond of fast speed, then take home Bajaj Pulsar NS160 sports bike for 13 thousand, EMI will be so much

If you are fond of sports bikes but the budget is less, then here you can know the plan to buy high speed Bajaj Pulsar NS160 on easy down payment.

There is a wide range of sports bikes in the country’s two-wheeler sector today, in which you can easily find entry level bikes to 650 cc racing bikes.

In which today we are talking about the low-budget fast-paced sports bike Bajaj Pulsar NS160, which is a popular bike of its company.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 is preferred for its speed and aggressive design. If you buy this bike, then you will have to spend up to Rs 1.16 lakh for this.

If you do not have such a big budget, then here we will tell you the complete plan to take this bike home on an easy down payment plan. But before knowing that plan, you should know the complete details of the features and mileage of this bike.

In Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, the company has given a single cylinder 160.3 cc engine, which is an air-cooled engine based on fuel injection technology.

This engine generates maximum power of 17.2 PS and peak torque of 14.6 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of this bike, a combination of disc brakes has been given in the front and rear wheels with which a single channel ABS system has been installed.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, Bajaj claims that this sports bike gives a mileage of 48 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, now you can know the complete details of the offer to buy this bike on easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two-wheeler segment information website BIKEDEKHO, the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,18,959 on this bike.

On this loan, you will have to make a minimum down payment of Rs 13,218 after which EMI of Rs 4,274 will have to be paid every month. The loan tenure for this bike has been kept at 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount.

Important notice: The loan, down payment, and interest rates available on this bike depend on your banking, in which the bank can make changes in these three according to the negative report.