If you are fond of sports bike, then Bajaj Pulsar 150 will be available here in the budget of 20 to 35 thousand, with money back guarantee plan

If you also like Bajaj Pulsar 150, then here you can know the complete details of buying this bike worth Rs 1 lakh at a very low price.

The sports bike segment of the two wheeler sector is the most popular segment after the mileage bikes, which is most liked among the youth who are fond of high speed.

In which today we are talking about Bajaj Pulsar 150, a popular bike coming in the low price of this segment, which comes in the list of best selling bikes of its company.

To buy Bajaj Pulsar 150 from the showroom, you will have to spend from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.9 lakh, but we are going to tell you about the offers in which you can easily buy this bike in the budget of 20 to 35 thousand rupees. can.

But before knowing the details of that offer, you should know the complete details of the features, mileage and specification of this bike so that you do not have to go anywhere else for this detail.

Talking about the engine and power of Bajaj Pulsar 150, the company has given a single cylinder engine of 149.5 cc in it based on air-cooled and fuel injected technology.

This engine generates power of 14 PS and peak torque of 13.25 Nm, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, its front wheel has a disc brake and the rear wheel has a drum brake.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 45 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of Bajaj Pulsar 150 bike, now you know the complete details of the plan to buy this bike at a very low price.

The BIKES24 website has posted the Bajaj Pulsar 150 on its site whose model is 2016 and its price has been kept at Rs 35,000.

The company is also offering a seven-day money back guarantee plan along with a one-year warranty on purchasing this bike.

This Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been posted on the DROOM website whose model is 2011 and its price has been kept at Rs 22,655 with which loan facility is also being given.

This Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been posted on BIKEDEKHO whose model is 2010 and its price has been fixed at Rs 20,000.

After reading the details of all the three offers mentioned here on Bajaj Pulsar 150 bike, you can choose any of the three bikes according to your choice and budget.